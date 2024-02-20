Apple's hit sci-fi show is finally set to resume filming following production delays

Foundation fans - we come bearing good news! Following production delays earlier this year, filming on the upcoming third season is now finally set to resume next month on March 6.

As reported by Deadline, cameras will roll again soon on season 3 of the hit Apple TV Plus series, which is set to film in Prague and Poland. Initially, production was slated to restart in February of this year, but the cast and crew who had assembled were all sent home until issues relating to the budget and physical production aspects were resolved.

Those problems were the latest in a series of obstacles the upcoming instalment of the hit sci-fi drama has had to overcome. After filming for several weeks last spring, production was halted due to the Hollywood strikes, although sources tell Deadline that they managed to get half of the season in the can. Now, with the budget lowered, work on the third season can finally be completed. If they can find directors for the remaining episodes, that is.

That's right, although Foundation has a new filming date a search is underway to find filmmakers to helm episodes that showrunner David S. Goyer has now stepped away from. Whilst Goyer will remain involved as executive producer, he will no longer direct further episodes for the third season as was previously planned. It is currently unclear who will step into his shoes here.

However, what we do know is that several key cast members are expected to return for season 3 including Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Leah Harvey, and Terrence Mann. And with the second chapter scoring a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%, expectations are already sky-high.

Whilst we await the release of Foundation season 3, check out our recommendations of the best Apple TV Plus shows you can stream right now.