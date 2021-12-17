Apex Legends players are using an exploit to hide underwater

An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick to hiding underwater.

In the clip below, which has blown up in popularity over the last day on the Apex Legends subreddit, you can see a player demonstrating the new exploit. They begin by crouching down at the deepest point of water on the Storm Point map, thereby rendering themselves invisible to the unsuspecting players that they ambush with a Kraber sniper, dealing massive damage without being seen.

It's a brilliant play and exploit, but quite the temperamental one. It's highly likely that this exploit only works at this particular point of water on the entire Storm Point map, as you'd imagine this is something developer Respawn tested prior to launching the map earlier this year.

Nonetheless, we'd be interested to see if there are any other lakes and rivers on Storm Point that are deep enough to let the player conceal themselves. Either way, there's no way Respawn hasn't picked up on this exploit, considering the post's popularity on the game's subreddit, so it's likely a matter of time before this exploit is gone.

In the comments section of the post, a user notes that they've actually been hiding in trees while playing as Revenant. Because the synthetic assassin can climb higher than other characters in Apex Legends, they can scale trees that are just wide enough to accommodate them, and lie in wait for a passing team. These are two pretty creative exploits we've seen here, credit where credit's due.

Apex Legends Season 11 | Apex Legends Season 11 Olympus Easter egg | Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Ash | Apex Legends best weapons | Apex Legends best characters | Apex Legends crafting metal | Apex Legends heirlooms | Apex Legends crossplay | Apex Legends skydive emotes | Apex Legends Ash