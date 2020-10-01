Apex Legends crossplay beta starts October 6

Apex Legends Aftermarket Collection event starts October 6, and it's bringing a crossplay beta and so much more with it. Check out the trailer for it above, and read on for more details.

Who doesn't love a Rampart-led video in the style of Home Shopping Network? Not only does she mock Octane for always wearing belly shirts, but she shows off Caustic's creepy clown set and, my personal favorite, a Wraith cat skin. You read that right - a Wraith cat skin.

After the RSN video showing off the three new skins, the Aftermarket Collection Event trailer really pops off. There's a new limited-time mode called 'Flashpoint' which lets you regenerate health and shields while removing health and shield loot across the map. How very Halo of you, Apex Legends . There's even more limited-time cosmetics including a Caustic Heirloom and a matte-black Lifeline skin I'm eying, but what really gets me excited is the crossplay beta that drops with the event.

Yup, the Apex Legends cross platform beta starts October 6 across Xbox One, PS4, and Origin for PC. Get ready to finally prove to your friends on other platforms that you're worth teaming up with for a few rounds of trios. I know I am.

As we previously reported , Apex Legends cross play was set to come this fall, so whether the beta will lead directly into cross platform for all or if there will be some down time to sort out kinks is unclear. Apex Legends is due to release on Nintendo Switch some time this year, and the device will be included in cross platform play - whenever it becomes permanent, that is.