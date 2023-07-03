Captain America 4 star Anthony Mackie has shared his experience of working with Harrison Ford. Ford plays General Ross in the Marvel Phase 5 movie, taking over from the late William Hurt.

"The first day was so intimidating," Mackie told Inverse. "I was so fucking nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison fucking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, 'Let's shoot this piece of shit.' And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.'"

Mackie and Ford first worked together on the 2003 movie Hollywood Homicide, though Mackie didn't have a major role.

The Captain America actor added of his scenes with Ford: "We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline."

Mackie's Sam Wilson took over the mantle of Captain America in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He hasn't been seen since in the MCU, with the fourth Cap movie, retitled Brave New World (originally titled New World Order), not arriving until 2024.

While announcing the name change, Marvel also unveiled a behind the scenes look at the movie, featuring Mackie in full costume as Cap – and Ford looking slightly more casual.

Captain America 4 arrives in theaters May 3, 2024.