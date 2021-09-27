Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting new Amiibo cards soon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting another wave of Amiibo cards soon following the announcement of a new update this Autumn.

Announced via the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter account, straight after last Thursday’s Nintendo Direct September showcase, fans will soon be able to get their hands on a new series of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards. Not much is known so far about these new cards however Isabelle herself has promised that "details on this card pack will also be announced at a later time."

#AnimalCrossing Series 5 amiibo cards are coming soon. Details on this card pack will also be announced at a later time. pic.twitter.com/loXULgQTvjSeptember 23, 2021 See more

There’s no word yet on what these new Amiibo cards will feature, but considering that the last batch released - not including the re-release of the Animal Crossing Sanrio cards - was before New Horizons, there’s a chance that the new cards will feature characters that were introduced in the latest Animal Crossing game and therefore don’t have their own Amiibo card yet.

What characters are these, you ask? Well, fan-favorite Raymond is probably the most noticeably absent from the current Amiibo card lineup as well as other new residents Judy, Dom, Audie, Sherb, Reniegh, Megan, and Cyd. Not forgetting other new NPCs such as Flick, C.J, Daisy-Mae, Orville, and Wilbur. We also expect that these new cards will fly off the shelves just like the Sanrio Amiibo cards did earlier this year.

It would also be a potentially safe bet to assume that pigeon barista Brewster may get a New Horizons edition Amiibo card as he was recently hinted at returning to the game by Nintendo. Now no longer eligible to appear on our missing Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters list, it appears Brewster will be making his way into New Horizons after years of rumors and speculation . We’ll know for sure next month as Nintendo has announced an Animal Crossing: New Horizons specific direct for October.