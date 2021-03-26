Animal Crossing Sanrio items sell out in seconds, players respond with memes

By

The Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards sold out in minutes and are already on resale sites

Animal Crossing Sanrio
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio amiibo cards were sold out within minutes of releasing today, and the Internet has gone wild over the highly sought after crossover items. 

See more

The cards let you decorate your island with Animal Crossing Sanrio items like beds, dressers, and tables, or wear some incredibly cute Sanrio-themed outfits. There are six cards in total in the collection, with each representing an iconic Sanrio character: Rilla the ape (Hello Kitty), Marty the cub (Pompompurin), Etoile the sheep (Kiki and Layla), Chai the elephant (Cinnamoroll), Chelsea the goat (My Melody), and Toby the rabbit (Kerokerokeroppi). You can add these characters to your island by using the amiibo card, as well.

The highly sought-after Animal Crossing Sanrio cards went on sale today at around 9am EST on Target's website, and it seems they sold out in seconds. According to Twitter, some people thought they'd secured a stack of the Hello Kitty cards through Target's pick-up in store option, only to receive an error message after successfully adding the cards to their cart. 

See more

Naturally, those who managed to secure the Animal Crossing Sanrio cards have already started posting them on eBay. The pack is listed for $5.99 at Target, but are now being sold on resale sites like eBay for up to $333. Once again, scalpers are here to ruin the day. Polygon reports that they've reached out to Nintendo about possible restocks, and confirm that some people have been able to get the cards by simply going in person to a local Target.

See more

As always, Twitter is here to distract you from the sadness you feel over not getting the cards by...talking about how sad it is to not get the cards. You can always count on Twitter. 

We'll update you accordingly if we hear any whispers about an Animal Crossing Sanrio restock, so keep an eye out. Until then, can we offer you a meme in this trying time?

See more

For more Animal Crossing guides, click the links below:

Alyssa Mercante

Brooklyn-based Editor and mother of three rescue cats. I'm here to bring you piping hot news tea and in-depth features that include going drink-for-drink with Geralt in The Witcher 3. Find me  in the Tower in Destiny 2, buying you back in Warzone, and building Brooklyn brownstones in The Sims 4. 