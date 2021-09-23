Animal Crossing Direct announced for October, and it looks like Brewster is on the way

During today's Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that a new Animal Crossing Direct is happening in October and that a free update is coming to the game sometime in November.

No doubt most exciting is the tease of a fan-favorite character first introduced in the 2005 Nintendo DS game Animal Crossing: Wild World. Brewster is a quiet, reserved, but ultimately very lovable pigeon that runs The Roost, a cafe players could visit in earlier games for a cup of coffee and some increasingly rewarding conversation correlating with how much coffee you drink. In Wild World, players would visit The Roost to see K.K. Slider perform his concerts, and in Animal Crossing: City Folk you could get Brewster to store your Gyroid. Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Brooster's most recent appearance, allowed you to work at The Roost after so many cups of coffee.

Nintendo has all but confirmed that Brewster and The Roost will be added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November, but it's unclear what else the update will contain. Thankfully, with the Direct happening next month, it won't be long before we learn more.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets