Some Nintendo Amiibo collectors are worried the price is going up alongside the Switch 2, but others reassure them they've "always had flexible pricing"

Switch 2 fans are understandably disappointed with how expensive the console and its games are, and now some are worried even the Amiibo are getting hit with inflation.

Over on ResetEra , a user shares a picture of the price of Amiibo in Europe and they're up to €23, around $25. "Some amiibo pre orders already came up," writes the original poster. "Since I have the full European collection I went to try to pre order some of them just to keep my collection complete. Specifically I'm talking about Game in Spain, where the Smash or other Zelda amiibo cost €15 (it is MSRP). The new Zelda ones? €23."

That's quite the increase, but before you panic, other users note that "Amiibos always had flexible pricing based on the effort/size. So I dont think that's true. Also older Amiibos are usually cheaper, especially the reprints."

Another writes, "To add to this, the Street Fighter figures are $30 a pop. Although that could be because those figures are considerably larger than normal for some reason. Personally, I would've just made them smaller for the same price as the others."

So, don't fret, this could just be because the Amiibo are newer or bigger, it doesn't necessarily mean they're all going to cost more. That being said, analysts do believe Trump's tariffs are part of the reason the Switch 2 is $450 . And although Mario Kart World is $80, not all the upcoming Switch 2 games are that expensive.

A lot of you have been protesting by spamming " drop the price " messages in the Treehouse gameplay livestreams. Two former Nintendo marketing leads believe the company is panicking , and say, "The problem is, now they are kind of like, bad at doing this now, because they haven't had a need to do a lot of crisis communication for eight years."

You should check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news you may have missed over the past few days.