Some Nintendo Amiibo collectors are worried the price is going up alongside the Switch 2, but others reassure them they've "always had flexible pricing"
Price of the Amiibo (probably not) going up
Switch 2 fans are understandably disappointed with how expensive the console and its games are, and now some are worried even the Amiibo are getting hit with inflation.
Over on ResetEra, a user shares a picture of the price of Amiibo in Europe and they're up to €23, around $25. "Some amiibo pre orders already came up," writes the original poster. "Since I have the full European collection I went to try to pre order some of them just to keep my collection complete. Specifically I'm talking about Game in Spain, where the Smash or other Zelda amiibo cost €15 (it is MSRP). The new Zelda ones? €23."
That's quite the increase, but before you panic, other users note that "Amiibos always had flexible pricing based on the effort/size. So I dont think that's true. Also older Amiibos are usually cheaper, especially the reprints."
Another writes, "To add to this, the Street Fighter figures are $30 a pop. Although that could be because those figures are considerably larger than normal for some reason. Personally, I would've just made them smaller for the same price as the others."
So, don't fret, this could just be because the Amiibo are newer or bigger, it doesn't necessarily mean they're all going to cost more. That being said, analysts do believe Trump's tariffs are part of the reason the Switch 2 is $450. And although Mario Kart World is $80, not all the upcoming Switch 2 games are that expensive.
A lot of you have been protesting by spamming "drop the price" messages in the Treehouse gameplay livestreams. Two former Nintendo marketing leads believe the company is panicking, and say, "The problem is, now they are kind of like, bad at doing this now, because they haven't had a need to do a lot of crisis communication for eight years."
You should check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news you may have missed over the past few days.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nab a dinky Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon for its lowest price ever
Welcome to the MCU, Bob - We just got our best look yet at The Sentry thanks to a Thunderbolts* action figure