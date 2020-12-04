Animal Crossing: New Horizons Puppy Plushie - how to get your hands on the adorable dog toy

If you're on the hunt for your very own Animal Crossing: New Horizons Puppy Plushie, you've come to the right place.

The holiday season has officially started in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and with that comes all sorts of new seasonal items, snowfall, and the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day event. If you're here, it's probably because you've no doubt seen some very adorable little dog animatronic dog toys a lucky villager had on their own island, and who can blame you for wanting your own. So without further ado, here's how you can get an adorable little Puppy Plushie.

How to get a Puppy Plushie in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The good news is that everyone will be able to get their own little barking puppy thanks to the Nook's Cranny. As introduced in the latest winter update, Timmy and Tommy are selling an extra toy item every day in the shop, so you'll have plenty of fun gift ideas to give to your neighbouring villagers.

From a Kids' Tent to a Pop-Up Book and a Mini Circuit, there are all sorts of exciting new items to add to your catalog in the lead up to the Toy Day event. Be sure to check your shop every day, because eventually, the little Puppy Plushie will be available in your shop to purchase for the very reasonable price of 2,400 Bells.

The Puppy Plushies come in a range of colours, with Beige, Black, Grey and White, Yellow and White, Pink, Red, and Spotted. Unfortunately, it seems like you only get one variant in your store, and sadly, they can't be customised at your crafting table either. This means if you have your eye on a particular one and you don't get it in your shop, trading with a pal or someone who gets the variant you're looking for is your best bet. You're sure to have a sweet little group of Puppy Plushies to go with your Dog Houses in no time.