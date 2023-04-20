Animal Crossing: New Horizons player makes a three-year-old discovery in D.I.Y menu

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have been released over three years ago, but players are still finding new things out about it - including me.

As highlighted in the Animal Crossing subreddit, some players are only just discovering that items in the D.I.Y menu can actually be rotated to get a better look at them. Just like in the video below, players can actually spin the object around in the menu, which sounds ridiculous, I know, but I am one of the people that didn't know you could do this, and it's actually a pretty handy feature.

It came in use with this player in particular who wasn't exactly sure what the Wooden Fish D.I.Y item was at first glance. "At first I was like 'That's a fish?' then I discovered that I can rotate items in the D.I.Y menu," the Animal Crossing fan's post reads. It's not just us that only found this out today either, as there's several other people in the comments of the post who are also just as shocked as we are. "WAIT YOU CAN ROTATE HERE??," another user said, "there’s literally something new to learn every day in this game."

Just in case you're new to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here's a round-up of all the neat little discoveries just like this one that we've made over the last three years. One of the most exciting discoveries made in the early days of desert island life is that dung beetles have a knack for building perfect snow-boys , similar to this, we also now know that you can control the football fish's light from outside of its tank .

Continuing with the list, we actually found out more recently that the Venus Flowerbasket sea creature has a couple of critters living inside it - we can't wait for Blathers to find this one out. As for some more wholesome discoveries, it turns out you can craft alongside your villagers at a workbench, and that your island's residents actually use Discord if they have the gaming PC desk item in their homes.

By far the worst discovery we've ever reported on though is the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be unplayable in 38 years . Don't panic though, if we haven't all moved onto a new Animal Crossing title in that time, you can simply rewind the time in-game and continue playing as normal.