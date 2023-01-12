Animal Crossing: New Horizons player goes full Blathers mode after discovering critters living in deep sea creature

Despite releasing almost three years ago, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered something new about the Venus' Flower Basket sea creature.

As spotted in the Animal Crossing subreddit (opens in new tab), the deep sea creature known as a Venus' Flower Basket - which is based on the real-life sea sponge - just got even more real after one player discovered a couple of tiny shrimp living inside of it. Something that isn't immediately obvious when caught or displayed in the museum.

This mirrors the real Venus' Flower Basket, which is often used as a home for shrimp couples. Located deep in the ocean, shrimp will often swim into the sea sponge as babies eventually grow too big to get back out again. Making it a first home and retirement home all in one. Which kind of makes this Animal Crossing: New Horizons discovery a little bittersweet.

Similar to the Mantis Shrimp found in Animal Crossing, which can cause a crack in its glass enclosure due to the real-life creature's powerful punch, this secret detail can't really be seen unless you use the in-game Nook Phone camera to really zoom in on the animal in its habitat.

If you're planning to grab one of these guys on your island, the good news is that they're in season - at least in the Northern Hemisphere. Like all the other deep sea creatures in the game, you'll need to pick up a wet suit from Nook's Cranny and dive into the ocean surrounding your island. You'll be able to pick up Venus' Flower Basket from October to February (NH) and April to August in the Southern Hemisphere.