All the new Harriet hairstyles to unlock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There’s so much included in Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 that it feels almost impossible to keep up. The additions on our island alone feel endless but Harv’s Island has also had a massive overhaul. Harv has been dreaming big and, with a little help from us (100,000 bells at a time), retailers like Redd and Kicks are setting up permanent shop. The good news though is that we’re also seeing returning characters from previous games and that includes the owner and stylist of the Shampoodle Salon, Harriet.

Sit on Harriet’s stool and she’ll give you a brand new haircut for free which will then be added to your collection of hairstyles. These can then be accessed via a mirror or vanity unit whenever you want to change up your look. Harriet’s hairstyles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are exclusive to the island so you can’t buy them for Nook Miles. You’ll have to go to her and see what she does.

Thankfully, gone are the days of spending a fortune on bells, answering random questions and then sticking with what you’ve got. If you don’t like what Harriet has done to your head, ask and she’ll revert it straight back to what you had before.

Here’s the Harriet hairstyles we’ve seen so far and the ones we spotted in the Nintendo Direct. There are 11 new hairstyles in total in the update. Four of them are in the Top 4 Fab Hairstyles you can buy with Nook miles so that means the seven below are exclusively Harriet's hairstyles.

Harriet hairstyles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

