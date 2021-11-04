How farming works and where to find crops in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're wondering how Animal Crossing: New Horizons farming works, you've come to the right place. The latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update is finally here, and one of the most exciting new additions allows us to live out our agricultural dreams with new produce starts to plant and grow. With the introduction of pumpkins for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween season, we've already gotten a little slice of farm life. But with more crops and the ability to use whatever you harvest for some tasty Animal Crossing: New Horizons cooking recipes, the update lets us really put on our farmer's hats.

So, get your overalls on and your watering can at the ready as we prepare you with a helpful rundown of how Animal Crossing: New Horizons farming works - including how to get different crops, how to make your little farms thrive, and other helpful tips.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons farming crops

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With different vegetables and crops to grow, you have to make some on your island to plant some lovely little produce patches. Along with the pumpkins we already have in the game, you can see a full list of the crops you can get and grow in Animal Crossing: New Horizons below:

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Carrots

Sugarcane

Wheat

How to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons farming produce

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Our Sloth friend Leif now sells produce starts in addition to the seeds and shrubs he usually sells. Not unlike pumpkin starts, you can buy them individually or in bulks of five. Tomatoes, for example, sell for 280 Bells individually, and for 1,400 Bells in bulk.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll be able to purchase them from Leif when he visits your island and sets up his stall, but you can also open up his shop on Harv's island to be able to get your hands on more produce. The groovy dog now has a place for all of the familiar faces to set up shop, which is great news for those of us who can't wait for a certain vendor to pay a visit. If you hop on a plane to Harv's island at the airport, you can then donate 100,000 bells to fund a "botany expert with the greenest thumbs". Bear in mind that you can only open one shop through a donation each day, so go for Leif's first if you want to get to more produce. The next day, Leif's store will open and you can purchase your crops to start up your little farm.

How to look after your farm in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With all of the new fence designs you can get your hands on in the update, you really can make a lovely little farming space on your island to plant down your crops. When it comes to helping your farms thrive, though, it's naturally good to water your crops each day. As Leif explains, the new produce starts work in much the same way as pumpkins. They will still grow even if you leave them alone, which is great during busy periods when you don't have much time to hop onto your island and tend to your produce. But, if you want a "big and happy harvest", it's best to try and water them daily so you can have the best harvest possible. If you water your crops every day for three days, you'll grow three crops per plant rather than one, so it's definitely worth it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets