PSA: There's an Andor post-credits scene – here's what happens

Does Andor have a post-credits scene? It's a fair question, because an extra stinger is more the domain of a Marvel movie or TV show rather than a Star Wars series.

But the answer is yes, Andor does have one post-credits scene. So, when the credits start rolling, make sure you keep watching (or skip ahead on Disney Plus, of course). There's just the one scene, though, so once you've seen the extra moment, you're free to close the streamer.

So what happens in the Andor post-credits scene? We dive into what goes down below – and what it means for the future of the show. It goes without saying, but major Andor finale spoilers follow! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode on Disney Plus!

What happens in the Andor post-credits scene? Does it set up season 2?

The Andor post-credits scene is an ominous tease of things to come. We see little droids fitting together the parts that were being built in the prison, but as the camera pulls back, a terrifying truth is revealed. Those parts are being fitted onto the Death Star, which is well on its way to being completely built. That huge, powerful laser is almost fitted to the main body – and we all know what comes next.

Cassian will eventually be killed by the Death Star at the end of Rogue One, so it's darkly ironic that he helped build the weapon of his own destruction (as one fan theory predicted). The planet killer will also later destroy Alderaan before being blown up by Luke Skywalker, as seen in A New Hope.

The threat of the Death Star will likely loom over Andor season 2, but we know it won't be properly unleashed until Rogue One. So, rather than being set-up for a second installment, this is more a reminder of how things will eventually end.

"I mean look at all the material that they have all over the place," showrunner Tony Gilroy told Collider (opens in new tab) of what the prisoners are building. "That's one of the things that was just blowing my mind. I said, 'Who built all the shit? Who built Scarif? Who built Eadu? Who did all this? Who builds these ships?' So, what are they building? TBD."

Andor season 2 doesn't yet have a release date, but you can check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to see what's coming up in the galaxy far, far away.