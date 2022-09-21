Andor character guide: who's who in the new Star Wars show

Andor introduces a raft of newcomers to the Star Wars galaxy, as well as reintroducing us to some familiar faces. With so many people to keep track of, it can be easy to get lost. If you want to find out who's who, then you've come to the right place.

We've got every major Andor character below, so you can keep up to speed with who everyone is in the Rogue One prequel show. Plus, have no fear, everything below is completely spoiler free, so you can read on whether you've seen the first three episodes or not.

Cassian Andor

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Returning from Rogue One, Cassian is the title character of Andor. The show will track his journey to becoming the rebel who sacrifices himself for the Death Star plans, but he has a long road ahead of him. Cassian was taken from his home planet Kenari by his adoptive mother Maarva and now lives on Ferrix, but can't seem to stay out of trouble.

Who plays Cassian in Andor?

Diego Luna is back as Cassian once again after first playing the role in Rogue One. Along with that movie, Luna has also appeared in Narcos: Mexico, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Book of Life. "I had the chance to explore so many layers of the character that a film would not let you do," Luna told Total Film of Andor in a recent interview. "Here with the long format, we have basically four films. Therefore, there's a big chance for you to talk about the contradictions that make someone real, that make a character real and touchable."

Maarva

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Maarva is Cassian's adoptive mother. She rescued him from a dangerous situation on his home planet of Kenari and now lives with him on Ferrix. In the past, she scavenged and sold metals with her husband – we're introduced to her in a flashback doing exactly that, until a young Cassian interrupts. She's a brand new character introduced in Andor.

Who plays Maarva in Andor?

Fiona Shaw takes on the role of Maarva in Andor. She's best known for playing Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter films, as well as Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve. "She is actually a member of a thing called the Daughters of Ferrix, who are like a community group of women who keep the moral standing of the planet very well," Shaw told us of her character. "So she's a very revered person, and she also is a very old person, and she's not so well by the time we meet her in this series."

Bix Caleen

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Bix is a friend of Cassian's who manages a yard on Ferrix. Her and Cassian seem to have a long history and some unfinished business, though that's left mysterious for now. Bix is also in contact with Luthen Rael and is dating a man named Timm. Like Maarva, Bix is a new character who hasn't appeared in Star Wars before.

Who plays Bix in Andor?

Bix is played by Morbius and Good Omens star Adria Arjona. "Bix is trying to do her best being the manager of the sell yard and selling and making a name for herself in Ferrix," Arjona told Total Film. "And Cassian is on this other completely, very different journey. So that clashes when they meet, and I don't think timing is really ever on their side."

Timm

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Timm works in the sell yard with Bix, and they're also dating. He's not a fan of Cassian's, though, and his actions in the first three episodes have already made Timm everyone's new least favorite Star Wars character. Timm is another brand new addition to the galaxy far, far away.

Who plays Timm in Andor?

James McCardle plays Timm in Andor. If he looks familiar, that's because he had a minor role as the pilot Niv Lek in The Force Awakens. He has also appeared in Mare of Easttown and Mary Queen of Scots.

Luthen Rael

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Another brand new character, Luthen Rael is the mysterious man Bix gets in touch with so Cassian can sell his stolen Starpath unit. But, when Luthen arrives on Ferrix, he recruits Cassian for his anti-Empire crusade instead. Not much more is known about this shadowy figure just yet.

Who plays Luthen in Andor?

Luthen is played by Stellan Skarsgård, whose long career includes roles like Erik Selvig in the MCU and Baron Harkonnen in Dune. This is his first time in the Star Wars franchise.

Syril Karn

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Syril Karn is a Deputy Inspector in the Corporate Sector Authority, which is like the police force of the Corporate Sector – Cassian visits a planet under its control in the first episode. Syril loves his job and is seriously devoted to hunting down Cassian, but he might be out of his depth. Like most of the list, he's a brand new Star Wars character.

Who plays Syril Karn in Andor?

Syril is played by Kyle Soller. He's previously appeared in Poldark, Anna Karenina, and The Titan. "From a traumatic upbringing, he became an outsider, and as a result, created this ideal that he wasn't," Soller told us of his character. "And in order to fit into the ideal, he recognised that a structure like the fascist Empire could reward that kind of person, much more so than trying to figure it out in everyday life."

Dedra

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Dedra works at the Imperial Security Bureau. She's another new character, so not much is known about her or her past at the moment. We've had yet to meet her in the show, but it seems safe to assume that she'll soon be on the trail of Cassian Andor.

Who plays Dedra in Andor?

Denise Gough plays Dedra. Gough voices Yennefer in The Witcher 3 and has had roles in Under the Banner of Heaven, The Kid Who Would be King, and The Good Traitor. "I was super aware that I'm one of the few women in this position, and so I'm really loving that," Gough told Total Film. "But only in that you get to do things that usually the boys only get to do, and I think it's great that now they're starting to open those doors up to showing that women can be fascists too."

Mon Mothma

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Mon Mothma is back! She was last seen in Rogue One, but led the Rebellion in the Star Wars original trilogy, and took the first steps towards founding the resistance to the Empire in a Revenge of the Sith deleted scene. In Andor, she's still serving in the Imperial Senate, but she's living a dangerous double life and is working against the Empire behind the scenes. So far, we haven't seen her in the show, but she's set to have a major role.

Who plays Mon Mothma in Andor?

Mon Mothma is played by Genevieve O'Reilly in Andor. She played the character in Rogue One and Revenge of the Sith, and also voiced her in the animated show Star Wars Rebels. "Each time I've had the good fortune of returning to her, I've learned more about her, I've learned more about the world," O'Reilly told us. "And Andor in particular allows me to discover her in so many new and different ways."

Saw Gerrera

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Saw Gerrera returns in Andor. He debuted in The Clone Wars, then reappeared in Rogue One. He's a rebel who ends up split from the main Rebellion thanks to his extremism and is killed on Jedha, but not before providing Jyn Erso with a hologram message from her father that helps the rebels discover the key to defeating the Death Star.

Who plays Saw Gerrera in Andor?

Forest Whitaker returns to the role of Saw Gerrera after first playing him in Rogue One. You'll probably recognise him from the likes of Black Panther, The Butler, and The Last King of Scotland.