John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas delayed by a year

Ballerina, the long-awaited John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas, has been delayed to 2025.

The film was initially slated for a June 7, 2024 and is now set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025 (H/T Deadline). De Armas stars as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, though no other plot details have been revealed other than that the events of movie take place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Len Wisemen (Live Free or Die Hard) directs from a screenplay by John Wick franchise writers Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and Saltburn director Emerald Fennell. De Armas reportedly hired Fennell to "punch up" the script. Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne will reprise their roles, alongside a posthumous performance from the late Lance Reddick. The film also features series newcomers Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama.

"Ian has a little bit more to do, and John Wick is an extended cameo. He shot for about a week. Lance shot for a day," confirmed producer Erica Lee.

In an interview with Deadline, Lionsgate boss Joe Drake said the studio is "not ready to say goodbye to Keanu Reeves’ world-class hitman." A spin-off prequel series, The Continental, aired last year on Peacock with Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell as the leads. Another John Wick installment is highly likely, as director Chad Stahleski has reportedly signed a new deal with Lionsgate.

For more, check out our round-up of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of confirmed movie release dates.