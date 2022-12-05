Another John Wick star is joining Ana de Armas-led spin-off movie Ballerina

The John Wick spin-off cast has added another original cast member as Lance Reddick reprises his role. The Resident Evil actor will be once again playing Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel, in Ballerina.

The movie is set to follow Ana de Armas as a young female assassin out for revenge. She'll be taking down those who killed her family in the spin-off to the hit action franchise.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), producer Erica Lee said of Reddick's casting: "Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise."

Several stars from the original movies are also already on board. Anjelica Huston will be reprising her role as The Director from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, while Ian McShane will also be back as Continental Hotel manager Winston. Keanu Reeves also confirmed he will be making an appearance as John Wick too.

Speaking at Brazil Comic-Con about what we can expect from the spin-off, he teased Armas' character as a "woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who's looking for revenge." Per Collider (opens in new tab), he added: "It's her journey to actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn't really know what happened, only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something's going on."

The movie is currently in production, but first viewers will get to see John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24, 2023. Reddick will also be playing Charon in that movie which sees Wick take his fight against the High Table international. Another spin-off is also on the way called The Continental, which is due out in 2023 as well.

