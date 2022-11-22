Angelica Huston returning to John Wick for Ballerina spin-off

John Wick spin-off Ballerina has added Angelica Huston to the cast. The actor will be returning as her John Wick 3: Parabellum character, The Director – the fearsome boss of the Ruska Roma crime syndicate who has a history with Wick himself.

In John Wick 3, Huston's character is seen operating out of a ballet academy, so it's fitting she's returning for Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as an assassin on the hunt for the people who killed her family.

"The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in John Wick 3," producer Erica Lee said (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). "Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence."

Keanu Reeves is also reportedly returning as John Wick in the movie, alongside Ian McShane as Continental Hotel manager Winston. Len Wiseman directs and co-wrote the script with John Wick 3 scribe Shay Hatten. De Armas has also said she hired Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell to work on the script.

This isn't the only John Wick spin-off in the works, either: a three-episode TV show about a young Winston is coming soon to Peacock in the US and Amazon Prime Video internationally. Then there's also John Wick 4, which hits theaters next year. Reeves and McShane return to their roles, along with Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Continental concierge Charon. Newcomers joining the line-up include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Rina Sawayama.

Ballerina doesn't yet have a release date.