AMD launches Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT graphics cards

AMD has launched three new Radeon RX 6X50 XT graphics cards through various different retailers. Here's where you can find RX 6650 XT stock, RX 6750 XT stock, and RX 6950 XT stock in the US and the UK right now.

At the time of writing, we're seeing Radeon RX 6X50 stock selling for MSRP in the US, with the most prevalent retailers being Newegg (US) and CCL Online (UK) respectively. The cheapest RX 6650 XT stock available in the US will cost you $399.99 from Newegg for the likes of the ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT OC Edition, ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 6650 XT, and GIGABYTE Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT. In the UK, the cheapest RX 6650 XT stock is the PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Red Devil for £428.99 and the MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT MECH 2X for £429.99. We've seen these graphics cards selling fast, though, so act quickly if you're after one.

Check for Radeon RX 6X50 XT stock (US): Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama | Walmart

Check for Radeon RX 6X50 XT stock (UK): Ebuyer | Amazon | Overclockers UK | Currys | Box

For the mid-range RX 6750 XT, you're looking at prices matching that of the US MSRP as well. You've currently got the choice of three different models selling at Newegg right now for $549.99 (MSRP); the ASRock Challenger Pro Radeon RX 6750 XT, ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT OC, and the ASRock Challenger Pro Radeon RX 6750 XT. In the UK, you're looking at £539.99 for the PowerColor Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB Red Devil at Ebuyer. Most listings currently have the RNDA 2 refresh card at around the £600 mark.

As far as the flagship RX 6950 XT is concerned, you can find the refreshed model for its $1,099.99 MSRP in the US. Your current options are the ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950 XT and the GIGABYTE Gaming OC Radeon RX 6950 XT. In the UK, you're a little more limited with options, as the cheapest RX 6950 stock we're able to verify is the MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO for £1,369.99 at CCL Online.

We're bringing you all the latest Radeon RX 6X50 stock updates and prices right here, right now, so be sure to refresh often for more options in the US and UK with regards to availability.

Find AMD Radeon RX 6X50 XT stock here

US:

UK:

Check Newegg

Newegg has several RX 6x50 graphics cards available on backorder, with some listings already having sold out. We're expecting more to appear here soon as retailers catch up to the announcements.



Check Amazon

While Amazon typically isn't the first retailer we would recommend going to at launch for RX 6000 XT video cards, the GPUs usually show up on the same day here in limited quantities.

Check Best Buy

Best Buy is likely to have a few RX 6X50 XT graphics cards spanning the vast price ranges, as we saw earlier in the year with the launch of the RX 6500 XT. With prices ranging from $399 and $1,099, we're expecting all the cheaper cards to disappear quickly.

Check B&H Photo

B&H Photo has had a smaller amount of RX 6000 series stock when new cards have launched, so we're expecting at least a few models from each of the three different configurations today, should they go live. It's usually budget cards, but as reference GPUs could be available for the RX 6750X and RX 6950X units.

Check Walmart

Walmart isn't quite as consistent as other US retailers, though, it has covered new Radeon RX launches in the past, and continues to stock the current-gen. We still recommend checking in for RX 6X50 stock here just in case.

UK:

Check Ebuyer

Ebuyer is one of the most reliable online retailers for AMD Radeon RX 6000 stock, as the past year has proven. We typically see some of the lowest prices and greatest availability here, but stock is normally fleeting.

Check Overclockers UK

Overclockers UK currently has Radeon RX 6X50 pre-orders available for both the RX 6650 XT and the RX 6750 XT. No word has been given as to RX 6950 XT stock just yet, but we're anticipating some in soon here.

Check CCL Online

CCL has around two different options for each Radeon RX 6X50 graphics cards, we've listed what units are available above and will be bringing you more when stock comes out.

Check Amazon

Amazon UK normally does not go live with new RX 6000 XT stock at the same time as other retailers, though, a few hours after launch, video cards should appear in various configurations if the past has taught us anything.

After being uncovered by Videocardz, the pricing information and general availability of the new line have now been confirmed through retailer listings. The RX 6650 XT 8GB is the most affordable of the three, with a starting MSRP of $399 for 1080p gaming. The RX 6750 XT 12GB has been marketed on its 1440p performance and retails from $549, and the RX 6950 XT 16GB is the new flagship with rates beginning from $1,099.

With three different graphics card configurations all targeting different resolutions, it's looking as though AMD is firmly gunning for this new line to be considered as some of the best graphics cards around. Taking their respective price points into consideration, it's apparent that this new line is taking aim squarely at Nvidia's mid-range offerings, with models to rival that of the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti beat for beat.

On the higher-end of the spectrum is the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT with its starting MSRP of $1,099. While still expensive, this rate means that the new flagship model is actually substantially cheaper than all enthusiast-level Ampere video cards on the market. Should the price be accurate, this means that the Radeon RX 6950 XT is $100 cheaper than the RTX 3080 Ti, $400 more affordable than the RTX 3090, and has a $900 lead on the RTX 3090 Ti.

How much more powerful with the new Radeon GPUs be?

Most interestingly, however, are the alleged benchmarks of the RX 6950 XT as reported by Wccftech, as AMD's newest flagship GPU was reportedly faster than Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti when tested through 3DMark's Time Spy. The industry-standard test, which we use ourselves when reviewing any piece of PC gaming hardware, produced a score of 22209, beating out the BFGPU refresh's 20855. Should these early benchmarks be accurate, this means that the RX 6950 XT could very well be the fastest graphics card for gaming available on the market.

(Image credit: Wccf Tech)

Regarding the RX 6650 XT and the Radeon 6750 XT alleged specs posted by Videocardz, these video cards appear to be on a similar power level to Nvidia's existing models, with the advantage of faster effective memory speed. The prowess of these mid-tier GPUs remains to be seen, however, the specs on display certainly don't disappoint given the competitive asking prices for the hardware in question. At this price, the RX 6650 XT could change the cheap graphics card game.

Reportedly, the RX 6650 XT features 2,048 Stream processors running 8GB memory clocked at 17.5 Gbps, and a 180W TDP. AMD has marketed this card solely for 1080p gaming, which the video card of this spec would have minimal issues with. How does it compare to the existing, older RX 6600 XT, though? Both cards feature the same amount of cores, and memory size, with the key difference between the two being the latter's faster 2635 MHz clock speed and 1.5 Gbps effective memory speed.

It's a similar story for the RX 6750 XT, which is said to be running the same 2,560 Stream processors and 12GB GDDR6 of the original RX 6700 XT model, with the main difference coming down to the 2600 MHz clock speed and 18 Gbps memory speed.

Is it worth buying the refreshed AMD Radeon RX 6X50 GPUs?

Similar to the Nvidia RTX 30-series Ti models, these refreshed AMD Radeon RX50 video cards are iterative on the original hardware providing slightly faster performance than the originals. The key selling point here, though, comes down to the availability, as we could very well see the likes of the RX 6560 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6950 XT selling at their actual retail prices in larger numbers due to the graphics card shortage winding down.

If the price decreases we've seen from the likes of RTX 3070 Ti stock and RTX 3080 stock are any indication, then it's likely the new line from AMD could offer an aggressive alternative at the current going rate. This is especially true on the budget end of the scale, seeing that availability and stock of the RX 6600 XT is healthy in both the US and UK. This means that the new RX 6650 XT could undercut the current rates for RTX 3060 Ti stock - should availability last.

Time will tell as to which online retailers will host AMD RX 6X50 XT stock, although, we're expecting at least a few new graphics cards to launch today. We'll be bringing you the latest as soon as we find out, with stock prices and availability posted here as soon as units go live.

You can find more Radeon RX graphics cards inside the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops. Should you be after affordable hardware, we're also rounding up the best cheap gaming PC deals, too.