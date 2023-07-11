Amazon will pay you $25 credit to pick up this Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal

There's a way to get a brand new Nintendo Switch for just $284.99 right now on Amazon. If you've spent any time at all keeping track of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals you'll know that discounts on the system itself are hard to come by. Famously, Nintendo consoles (and the best Switch games ) hold their price for years with little change.

That's why you may want to turn your attention to this awesome Prime Day gaming deal . Alright, so here's what you need to know: The Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con colorways is listed at $299.99 – that's the official RRP, which Amazon is unlikely to break with over Prime. However, Prime subscribers can purchase this console and receive a $25 digital credit for use on Amazon.com.

In essence, that's a rare $25 saving. One which should not be ignored! You can either spend that right away on some fantastic games, or keep a hold of the credit and put it towards one of the great upcoming Switch games on the near horizon. Either way, a $25 saving is a $25 saving!

Nintendo Switch | $299.99 at Amazon

Purchase a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons for $299 and you'll receive a $25 of Amazon credit in return. In essence, that's a $25 saving – one which you can put towards some of the fantastic Switch games that are out there already, such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If you're looking for other great savings, you may want to check out our Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2023 live blog. We're also looking at the best Prime Day TV deals, should you want something nice to plug your new Switch into.