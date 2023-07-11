Amazon will pay you $25 credit to pick up this Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal

By Josh West
published

Factor in this great $25 digital credit, and this is the cheapest we've seen the Switch so far as part of Prime Day

Nintendo Switch
(Image credit: Future)

There's a way to get a brand new Nintendo Switch for just $284.99 right now on Amazon. If you've spent any time at all keeping track of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals you'll know that discounts on the system itself are hard to come by. Famously, Nintendo consoles (and the best Switch games) hold their price for years with little change. 

That's why you may want to turn your attention to this awesome Prime Day gaming deal. Alright, so here's what you need to know: The Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con colorways is listed at $299.99 – that's the official RRP, which Amazon is unlikely to break with over Prime. However, Prime subscribers can purchase this console and receive a $25 digital credit for use on Amazon.com. 

In essence, that's a rare $25 saving. One which should not be ignored! You can either spend that right away on some fantastic games, or keep a hold of the credit and put it towards one of the great upcoming Switch games on the near horizon. Either way, a $25 saving is a $25 saving! 

Nintendo Switch | $299.99 at Amazon
Purchase a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons for $299 and you'll receive a $25 of Amazon credit in return.  In essence, that's a $25 saving – one which you can put towards some of the fantastic Switch games that are out there already, such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

View Deal

If you're looking for other great savings, you may want to check out our Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2023 live blog. We're also looking at the best Prime Day TV deals, should you want something nice to plug your new Switch into. 

Josh West
Josh West
UK Managing Editor, GamesRadar+

Josh West is the UK Managing Editor of GamesRadar+. He has over 10 years experience in online and print journalism, and holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Prior to starting his current position, Josh has served as GR+'s Features Editor and Deputy Editor of games™ magazine, and has freelanced for numerous publications including 3D Artist, Edge magazine, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. Additionally, he has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh likes to play bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in a few movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.