Amazon slashes enormous $1,500 off Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor – now cheapest price ever

Now here's a deal for you. We're all aware of how beneficial a top gaming monitor can be for truly experiencing next-gen video games, however, have you ever thought about a curved gaming monitor – such as the Samsung Odyssey Ark? Naturally, the price of such a display can prevent many people from even thinking about getting one. Until now.

Amazon currently has the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor up for sale at its cheapest price ever. Usually, it can be found for $3,499.99, but today you can take away that very same device for $1,999.99 (opens in new tab). This equates to an enormous $1,500 discount (43%) with this being the first time we've seen the monitor dropping under the $2,000 mark since launch.

Sporting 4K performance, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, a Quantum Mini-LED panel, a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, this is a monitor with some top tech behind it. The big difference between Samsung's flagship model as opposed to any other on the market is that it spins from horizontal to vertical (known as Cockpit Mode), allowing you to display three different screens at once. Very cool.

We're also seeing a similar reduction for this monitor in the UK with the Samsung Odyssey Ark available at Amazon for £1,799.00 (opens in new tab) - a 31% discount, representing a saving of £820.99. Again, this is the cheapest we've ever seen the device, so if you've been tempted, now is the time to act. If you need further comparison, head on over to our guide on the best gaming monitors for 2023 , and we're confident you will find something to your liking.

Today's best gaming monitor deal

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor | $3,499.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon

Save $1,500 - A big, big discount for an even bigger gaming monitor. Seriously, this curved screen is huge with stunning 4k UHD resolution and the ability to spin from horizontal to vertical. We've never seen it cheaper. UK deal: £2,599.99 £1,799.00 at Amazon



The Samsung Odyssey Ark can have up to four screens playing at one time with three available in Cockpit Mode. It also arrives with an exclusive solar-powered Ark dial controller that lets you adjust the screen along with a number of menus, such as Flex Move Screen, Multi View, and the Game Bar.

There are also two further Samsung Odyssey monitors available, if curved is not your thing. The Samsung Odyssey G70B 32-inch gaming monitor is down to $593.50 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, a drop of 26% from $799.99. Meanwhile, the Samsung Odyssey G6 27-inch gaming monitor has been reduced to $499.99 (opens in new tab), a 29% price cut and only $20 away from its cheapest ever price. All of the above are top-quality value for gaming monitors.

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

