Amazon PS5 deals can save you up to 50% on top titles this weekend

There are some fantastic PS5 deals on some of the biggest games for the PS5 right now on Amazon. If you’ve missed out on some of these huge releases or didn’t have the budget to get them at full price, now's the time to take the jump. Amazon currently has many of these games for up to 50% off, practically a steal for some of these games.

Some of Playstation's biggest exclusives are up for grabs here, with some big savings. Sack Boy: A Big Adventure, for example, is currently 50% off at $29.99 (was $59.99). That's the lowest price we've seen in Amazon's PS5 deals to date, perfect if you after a charming world filled with puzzles and obstacles.

Now if you haven't played the game of the year Marvel’s Spiderman Miles Morales, what have you been waiting for? Today's PS5 deals have the web-slinging adventure for 40% off at Amazon, down to just under $30, a bargain. MRSP currently sits at $59.99, but it's at its lowest price right now. This game showcases the PS5 in all glory, from the deep immersion from its incredible haptic feedback and adaptive triggers and 3D audio.

You'll find all of the best PS5 deals on offer at Amazon right now just below, with more discounts on the best PS5 accessories further down the page.

Today's best PS5 deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Miles Morales was 2020’s Game of the year for a reason. This game is incredible, fun and immersive and showcases the PS5 in the best way possible. A must pick up for anyone who's a big fan of Marvel, or if you enjoyed Insomniac Games’ previous Spiderman game.



SackBoy: A Big Adventure | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - SackBoy: A Big Adventure is half price at Amazon right now, which means you can grab the adorable platformer for just $29.99.



Assassins Creed Valhalla | $59.99 $19.88 at Amazon

Save $40 - A fantastic entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise that just seems to be getting better, Valhalla is under $20 at Amazon right now. We've seen discounts dropping this title down to $25 in recent memory, but this is a particularly good price.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This intergalactic adventure has been around for 20 years, and its as amazing as ever. Right now, you can get the latest game for $20 less at Amazon, with the lowest price we've seen on this title since its release.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - The sixth instalment into the Far Cry franchise, 6 improves and unites the previous FPS mechanics of the game. We're seeing over 50% off the latest release right now - well worth hopping on if you've been holding out for a significant discount.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

With a fun crew of quirky characters, Guardians of the Galaxy is a great time. With 42% off this game, and going for just under $35. This is a must pick for any marvel fan.



