Amazon officially confirms Batman: Caped Crusader – and two new Bat-Projects

Light the Bat-Signal! Amazon Prime Video is bringing three new Bat-Projects to our screens, officially ordering two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader, along with new movie Merry Little Batman and spin-off series Bat-Family.

Caped Crusader looks very much like the spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series. It's executive produced by an exciting mix of talent, too – The Animated Series's Bruce Timm is onboard, along with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register (president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios). Amazon describes the show as a "reimagining of the Batman mythology," which will make use of "state-of-the-art animation techniques" featuring the rogue's gallery and "sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences, all set in a visually striking world." Sign us up.

As for Merry Little Batman, this project will be a holiday movie revolving around a young Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne's son (and one of the Robins in the comics). Alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he becomes "Little Batman" to protect his home – and Gotham – from supervillains and criminals alike who have designs on the holidays. Regular Show's Mike Roth directs, while Teen Titans Go's Morgan Evans penned the screenplay. Roth and Register executive produce.

Then, Bat-Family will follow on from the film and focus on Batman, Alfred, and Damian, now officially Little Batman. They, alongside an intriguingly referenced "few newcomers" to Wayne Manor, will "navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family" in the series. Roth, Register, and Jase Ricci executive produce.

Damian isn't just starring in these animated projects, though. He'll also be Robin in the upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which is part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

