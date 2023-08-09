The first trailer for new horror movie All Fun and Games is here – and it sees The Haunting of Bly Manor's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer face off against a possessed Asa Butterfield.

The creepy clip, which you can watch above, opens on a group of youngsters living in Salem, Massachusetts, as a voiceover ominously states: "They didn't teach us all our history, some stories got lost along the way." Then, it shows Ainsworth's character Joe stumble across a run-down cabin and open up an old wood-burning stove inside it. Inside that, he finds a knife, with the words, "I will play, I won't quit".

A brief flashback shows us that the blade was used to commit a terrible crime centuries ago, so as soon as Joe reads its inscription aloud, we know things are about to get... bloody.

Sure enough, he takes it back home, and urges his sister's friends to play a game with him; a game involving his new discovery. Indulging him, Butterfield's Marcus recites what's on the other side of the dagger – "Tell me demon, am I it?" – which inadvertently lets a malevolent spirit into his body. The other teens spend the rest of the night trying to stay alive, as the entity controlling Marcus goes on a murderous rampage.

Kolton Stewart, Laurel Marsden, and Annabeth Gish round out the supporting cast.

All Fun and Games releases on September 1 in the US. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.