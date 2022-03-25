All eyes on Amazon for a possible PS5 restock this weekend

The end of the month is nearing, and we have yet to hear from Amazon on a PS5 restock. Last month, the huge retailer hinted about a possible restock throughout March. Although there has been inkling of a PS5 restock there still might be some hope. Amazon still have a week to make good on their promise, so all eyes on them.

Amazon tends to restock towards the end of the month, with them pulling through at the end of February, giving us some hope that the PS5 restock could be happening between now and March 31st. If a drop does happen, Amazon has confirmed that it will be for Amazon Prime members. This priority trend for paid members does not seem to be dying down any time soon. However, Amazon has been a little too quiet. We haven't heard any rumours from any reliable social media trackers about a possible PS5 restock from Amazon, with only days left to make good on their promise.

If Amazon does disappoint, there is still a ray of hope for those who are still on the hunt for a PS5. Rumours have suggested that Target has been gathering stock of the current-gen console for a huge restock this next week. Restock guru @Jake_Randall_YT tweeted today that Target has been receiving shipments over the last week and more coming over the weekend, with a possible restocking happening as early as today.

Target is also one of the only major retailers not to have their next-gen consoles gated behind a membership or subscription, which is incredible for those who have missed out on many restocks due to membership priority. The restock will probably be an online purchase with a store pick up. Make sure to bookmark Target and have your payment details at the ready if you want to get your hands on a PS5

PS5 | $449 at Amazon

If Amazon does keep good on their promise, this restock has been confirmed to be for Prime Members, if you're not have a Prime Subscription and Amazon is you first option for getting a PS5, you might want to consider getting a membership.



PS5 Digital Edition | $399.99 at Amazon

The Digital versions of the PS5 may be available if Amazon do restock the console. This version is an option for those of you who aren't avid disk copy collectors also you could save save $100 getting this version.



Which PS5 should you buy?

The PS5 launch gave gamers the choice of two consoles, the Digital version and Disk version. Both consoles perform exactly the same. The specs on both the digital and disk version are AMD Zen 2-based CPU, the same 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit memory, and the same 825GB SSD.

PS5 | check stock at Amazon

If you've got quite the selection of PS4 disks then this PS5 is for you. The PS5 is backwards compatible with PS4 disks, making is easier for you to play any games you love from the pervious gen.



PS5 Digital | check stock at Amazon

If you've got more digital copies of games, this version is for you. This is a fully digital console, allowing you to download any game straight to your console via the PS Store.



Check for PS5 restocks

We're rounding up all the latest PS5 deals on the best PS5 accessories, as well as all the latest Xbox Series X restock updates as well.