Agatha: Coven of Chaos continues to add to its cast

Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel's upcoming WandaVision spinoff (via Deadline (opens in new tab)).

The news comes just after Heartstopper's Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza were added to the cast, the latter of whom is rumored to be playing a villain. Ahn and Dizzia's characters have not yet been revealed. It was also previously announced that Caulfield Ford would return as Dottie Jones, a resident of Westview that fell victim to Wanda's enchantments. Kathryn Hahn, of course, reprises her role as the titular Agatha Harkness.

In the comics, Agatha Harkness is one of the original witches from the Salem witch trials who becomes one of the strongest magic users in all of the Marvel universe. She possesses chaos magic and telekinesis, similar to that of the Scarlet Witch. In WandaVision, Agatha poses as Wanda's neighbor Agnes – and attempts to take her power in the end. This backfires, however, with Wanda trapping Agatha in Westview and forcing her to return to her Agnes persona. However, Wanda's fate remains up in the air after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – so there's a chance the spell could have been broken.

Ahn most recently played Suzanne Wu on Netflix's short-lived superhero show Raising Dion as well as starring in The Other Two, Next, Billions, The Path, and Supernatural.

Dizzia currently has a recurring role as Lori Campbell in The Staircase, played Lucy Mercer Rutherford in the First Lady, and had recurring roles in both Orange is the New Black and 13 Reasons Why.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney Plus in late 2023.