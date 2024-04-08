As its sequel is announced, one of the best Adam Sandler movies is rising up Netflix's top 10

It looks like Adam Sandler fans still can't get enough of the funny man as one of his most hilarious and popular movies Happy Gilmore is climbing up Netflix’s top 10, right after the film's upcoming sequel was announced.

Sandler’s satirical sports comedy currently sits at number 4 on the streamer’s movie rankings in the US (H/T ComicBook ) 27 years after its release. The spike in popularity once again comes after Drew Barrymore revealed on the latest episode of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, that the script for Happy Gilmore 2 "is in process."

Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore follows the Uncut Gems star as Happy, a rejected hockey player who trades his puck for clubs and joins the PGA golf tour in hopes of making some money to save his grandma's house from being repossessed by the IRS. However, it isn't all hole-in-ones for Happy as in true Sandler movie fashion, his bad temper and sneaky opponents cause trouble for the sports hopper.

The movie is directed by Sandler’s go-to man Dennis Dugan, responsible for helming some of the actor’s other comedies such as Grown Ups , Big Daddy and Just Go with It, and is produced by Sandler’s own company Happy Madison Productions, who will no doubt be producing the sequel. Alongside Sandler, the film stars Modern Family’s Julie Bowen, Requiem For A Dream ’s Christopher McDonald, and Rocky’s Carl Weathers who sadly passed away earlier this year .

No release date, plotline, or official cast list for the sequel has been revealed as of yet, and we are still waiting for Sandler himself to confirm the movie. But until then, you can always join every other Netflix user right now and stream the first movie while you wait.

Happy Gilmore is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year.