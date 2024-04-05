Drew Barrymore says Adam Sandler is making Happy Gilmore 2

Drew Barrymore says Happy Gilmore 2 is in the works – and we need it right now.

"I want it. I need it. And I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison," Barrymore said on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show (via Deadline). "I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script."

Barrymore then looked down at her phone and announced, "This just in, I have breaking news...I’ll just say this, from my source, that it is in process. There is a process, and that process is in process."

Happy Gilmore stars Adam Sandler as an unsuccessful hockey player who competes in a golf tournament in order to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure. Dennis Dugan directs from a script penned by Sandler and frequent collaborator Tim Herlihy. The film garnered $39 million against a $12 million budget at the global box office, and has cemented its status in pop culture as a cult classic.

Christopher McDonald, who plays villain Shooter McGavin, also announced that Sandler was working on a sequel.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'" McDonald Cleveland radio’s Ken Carman Show (via Deadline). "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So it’s in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!"

Happy Gilmore is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.