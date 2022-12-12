Absurd Elden Ring challenge run uses two characters at the same time, one controlled with a dance pad

For most of us, just getting through Elden Ring once is challenging enough, but not for streamer MissMikkaa (opens in new tab), who continues to leave us awestruck with the weird and wonderful challenges she sets herself in FromSoftware's latest game.

Earlier this year, she bested Malenia using only one hand while keeping her character at a measly level 1. More recently, she proved she's the queen of the dance pad after taking down the game's ferocious bosses with some swift footwork. Having achieved these impressive feats, you'd think MissMikkaa would be enjoying a well-earned break or chillaxing with a cosy game or two. That's not the case, though; in fact, it's quite the opposite, as she's now thought of an even more ludicrously difficult way to tackle Elden Ring.

As spotted by Twitter user Jake Lucky, MissMikkaa's next challenge involves playing one version of Elden Ring using a PS5 controller while at the same time playing another version of the game using a dance pad. The short clip shared by Lucky, which you can see below, shows the streamer taking on the mighty Stonedigger Troll, and as any Elden Ring player will attest to, this lumbering monstrosity doesn't go down easily.

Twitch streamer @MissMikkaa has taken Elden Ring to a whole new level, as she is now playing one game on PS5 and another on her dance pad... at the same timeGamers really are something pic.twitter.com/GTIFBBQnUhDecember 11, 2022 See more

Amazingly, MissMikkaa has managed to topple the giant twice in a matter of seconds, first using the dance pad before quickly slaying the beast a second time with a few sword strikes using the PS5 controller. According to the rules she's set for herself, she must kill the boss on the same try in both games to claim victory. Commenting on Lucky's tweet, MissMikkaa wrote, "It's so much fun but definitely the hardest challenge run I've done so far".

Since her battle with the Stonedigger Troll, the streamer has gone up against Margit, the Fell Omen (opens in new tab), Elden Ring's first major boss, and managed to defeat him with the dance pad, but sadly lost to him using the controller, meaning she'll have to start both battles from scratch. Given the incredible skill she's shown so far, it's only a matter of time before she shows Margit and all of Elden Ring's other foes who's boss.

MissMikkaa's insane challenges aren't limited to Elden Ring; recently, she also took down Sigrun, God of War's notoriously tricky Valkyrie boss, using the power of dance.

Take a look at our Elden Ring Colosseum guide for tips on how to win matches in the arena.