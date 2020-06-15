A Way Out creator Josef Fares is unveiling his new game at EA Play Live this week

Hazelight Studios, the team behind A Way Out, will have a "short tease" of its next project at EA Play Live later this week.

The news comes via the studio's founder, Josef Fares, who is once again leading development of Hazelight's new title following director credits on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, which released in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

A short tease about the next game on #EAPlayLive 18 june. Don’t miss it!June 15, 2020

Hazelight has been teasing its new game for a while, now, showing clips of the team recording... interesting sound effects in its motion capture studio based out of Stockholm, Sweden.

Can’t wait to show what we are working on! Here is a teaser! pic.twitter.com/1tvvt54nq4December 3, 2019

Given Fares' well documented passion for interactive storytelling, and experience in the film industry, it's likely that this untitled project will be as narrative focused as his previous' games, though it doesn't sound like its EA Play debut will reveal too much.

Electronic Arts' E3-style digital showcase takes place this Thursday, June 18, starting at 4PM PDT / 7PM EDT / 12AM BST, with the video game publisher promising new reveals, gameplay demos, and developer interviews for a host of its upcoming titles as part of the event.

