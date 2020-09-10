A surprise Witcher character is reportedly returning for season 2 and it might mess with the timeline again

The Witcher season 2 is set to bring back one of Geralt’s old flames but, with the first season’s Witcher timeline being as complicated as it is, we could either be looking at a slightly older returning face or a flashback scene.

Redanian Intelligence reports that Danica (Imogen Daines) – previously glimpsed in a short scene laying next to Geralt in season 1’s third episode before he took off for Temeria to go monster huntin’ – is back for the second season.

For the most part, season 2 will be a “much more focused” story, which means no crisscrossing timelines and confusing chronological orders. What there is going to be, though, is flashbacks.

“We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in season 1,” showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich previously told The Wrap.

Either Danica forms part of those flashbacks (we only see part of her history with Geralt, after all), or she returns in season 2 – which is set roughly a couple of decades after her original appearance – as a more fleshed-out character.

If it is the latter, let’s hope The Witcher takes its own writers’ advice and makes it clearer this time when exactly everything is taking place. My head still hurts from trying to figure out why Jaskier was babyfaced for decades. The Continent's face balm isn't that good.

The Witcher season 2 is currently filming and is set for release in 2021.

