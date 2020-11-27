A decent gaming laptop for less than $600? Only on Black Friday

Everyone wants to have a gaming machine that they can take everywhere with them. The problem is that that adds a premium to the price - and even more so if you want some cracking components inside. But not today! They said that a gaming laptop couldn't be done for less than $600 but here we are: this Dell G3 15 laptops is now just $599.99. Yup, it's not going to blow your socks off but it's a competent little machine and perfect for someone looking straddle the work (or learn) and play divide.

This gaming laptop houses an excellent GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card from NVIDIA, capable of playing some very draining games on OK settings. The laptop runs on i5-10300H (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores) and features 8GB of RAM. Plus, the screen's a decent 15.6", 1920 x 1080 pixels at 120Hz, so it's lovely and smooth in full HD. It also features a 256GB NVMe SSD, which may require an external hard drive to keep non-essential data on. However, that NVMe SSD will run everything on there super fast – you may just have to be a bit selective with you which games you have on the laptop.

If that doesn't float your boat, then there are plenty of other excellent Black Friday gaming laptop deals available right now. Be warned: they get a little pricey, and this Dell is certainly one of the better value ones as you're saving over $200. And if you're after gaming on the move, but not a laptop, then check out all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals around.

Dell G3 15" gaming laptop | $810 $599.99 at Dell

