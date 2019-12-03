A Cyber Monday surprise: these top Switch games are under $40

Maybe you're looking to fill in some gaps in your library, or maybe you're an all-new Switch owner thanks to all the great Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals out there. Either way, you're in luck. You can find a bunch of the best games on the platform straight from Nintendo, all for less than $40 at Walmart right now. That includes must-have classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and even some newer picks like Mario Tennis Aces.

All of these games are available as download codes for their digital versions, rather than physical game cards. So you may want to find a high-quality yet cheap Nintendo Switch SD card if you're still rocking the built-in storage!

Super Mario Party | $39.99 (was $59.99)

Keep your holiday gatherings entertained with the latest in the beloved Mario Party series, featuring a suite of competitive and cooperative modes for all kinds of players.View Deal

Mario Tennis Aces | $39.99 (was $59.99)

Whether you're in for the inventive single-player campaign, which has you facing off against all kinds of odd obstacles, or the intense multiplayer, this will keep serving up fun for hours.View Deal

Runners up

These games land just a bit over $40, but they're still very much worth your money.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $41.99 (was $59.99)

In terms of Mario platforming per dollar, this is probably the best deal ever. Enjoy leaping through levels on your own or in co-op!

Splatoon 2 | $41.45 (was $59.99)

This clever shooter will have you plastering the walls and floors with colorful ink in online matches and a single-player campaign.View Deal

