Constantine 2 with Keanu Reeves still happening despite DC shakeup

Despite being absent from James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate, Constantine 2 starring Keanu Reeves is still a go.

According to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), a spokesperson reached out and confirmed that the movie is still a go after a gaggle of cancellation rumors hit the Internet today.

It was announced in September 2022 that Reeves would return to reprise the titular role with Francis Lawrence returning to direct from a screenplay penned by Akiva Goldsman (Cinderella Man, I Am Legend, A Beautiful Mind).

The character of John Constantine is based on the DC character who first made an appearance in Swamp Thing issue no. 37 before getting a comic book series of his own, titled Hellblazer. He would also go on to make an appearance in Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman the role - now named Johanna Constantine - in the live-action Netflix adaptation.

Though Gunn did announce a Swamp Thing movie, Constantine was not mentioned in what the co-CEO is calling Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The new slate kicks off in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, which will focus on a younger Superman who struggles with balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash are still headed to theaters, with the latter acting as a "reset" for the DC Universe before the Blue Beetle movie comes along.

