5 times the first Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer scales up (or down) the ridiculous action

The first official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp is here, ready to barrage you with an utter disregard for both the law of conservation of mass and the safety of Paul Rudd. The trailer starts with a callback to the events of Captain America: Civil War (everybody's still talking about that airport fight) and moves on to building-shrinking, Pez-dispenser enlarging action.

The first Ant-Man was an idiosyncratic blend of heist, superhero action, and sight gags. If you were worried the sequel would lose some of that unique appeal now that Scott Lang's kind of an Avenger, don't be. If anything, it looks like Marvel's scaling up both the mind-bending antics and self-effacing humor of the original for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

More than one way to end a car chase

Finally, a chase down the streets of San Francisco that isn't just a Bullitt homage! And all it took was a freaky expanding catapult move.

Hank Pym takes his work with him

Did he just… the entire building… and he… so he specifically had his office constructed with a giant telescoping handle on the top and wheels on the bottom?!

The Wasp goes for a knife morning run

If you think about how quickly those knives are flying, The Wasp is running incredibly fast here. But mostly I picked this scene because its our intro to her new suit. The way the wings fold out, and especially the unapologetically insectoid look of the helmet are great; Marvel has finally gone Full Kamen Rider and I am 100 percent in favor of that decision. It's a bit less colorful than The Wasp suit we saw teased at the end of the original Ant-Man, but it also has the practical new inclusion of sleeves and wrist-mounted blasters. Blasters are good.

Jacques Cousteau has nothing on these water bears

The first Ant-Man film got even smaller than these tardigrades, but only in a brief bit of uncontrolled shrinkage. By contrast, this looks like a purpose-built vehicle, so we can expect to spend some more time in Tinyville.

Hello Kitty Pez, goodbye motorcyclist

I'm guessing the full version of this scene includes Scott Lang whining about that Pez dispenser being a collector's item and Hope van Dyne telling him to shut the hell up and keep driving. Then their pursuer probably breaks a few bones in the crash, but hey! Now they have giant Pez!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is still set to debut on July 2 in the UK and July 6 in the US, making it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to follow after the next Avengers in May. At the very least, it should be a nice bit of comedy relief after all of the Avengers: Infinity Wars deaths .

Images: Marvel