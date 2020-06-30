4th of July sales: get discounts on cheap gaming gear, 4K TV deals, smart tech, and more

The 4th of July sales are a great mid-year time to pick up a bargain or deal on tech. Way ahead of waiting for the winter sales, the 4th of July sales are a prime opportunity to inject some new-tech goodness into your home and your life to enhance the summer weeks. Particularly after the weird first half of the year we've all had, across the globe, something shiny and new - and, importantly, discounted - will be a small but nice and exciting comfort this summer.

Although we're ahead of the actual date, the Independence Day sales, like most other sales events, have already begun this week and, like most other sales events, might well continue on after the holiday itself - we'll wait to confirm that of course. Whatever happens, though, we're rounding up some of the best 4th of July deals right here.

Be it a new gaming laptop that might be part of the first big wave of sub-thousand dollar ray-tracing capable laptops; or a brand-new, massive 4K TV - as we enjoy prices of 65-inch TVs and above plummet; or some great accessories or smart tech for the home, it's all worth a look.

Here's where to go directly for discounts and more at some of our favourite retailers:

There's a lot of, well, everything on sale right now, but we've picked out some highlights from the world of gaming and extended tech. There are some real good ones going and a bunch of cash to be saved if you're after a great 4th of July deal this summer.

The best 4th of July sales

4th of July sales - gaming deals

ASUS FA506 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 4800H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This is our current favorite laptop deal going and it's running well into the July 4th sales. Besides featuring an impressive Nvidia/Ryzen combo, this ASUS machine provides us with an affordable way into ray tracing gaming. This is an unbelievable deal in terms of value and we think you should jump on it right away.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 | 14" 1080p 120Hz | Ryzen 9 CPU | RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,449.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

This is a more premium option - and one of our very favorite laptops - so getting a solid 100-dollar discount is good enough for us. It's got a great Ryzen 9 CPU to complement its RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, not to mention a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Black) | $99.99 $73.99 at Amazon

This is one of our favorite headsets going across the board, on whatever platform. It's such a good performer and getting it for comfortable less than its list price is a total bargain and great value.View Deal

4th of July sales - laptop deals

HP Pavilion Laptop - 15z touch | 15.6" 1080p | AMD Ryzen 5 | AMD Radeon Vega 8 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $499.99 at HP

Save $180 today. This is a fine machine if you're looking for a laptop that can do a bit of everything, quite well - and for a bargain - then this laptop is a wonderful contender. This will munch through work and home tasks, and getting 16GB of RAM at this price is excellent value as we too often see a paltry 8GB usually. Team that with a decent CPU and GPU and it's got the chops to give most games a go on modest settings.

View Deal

HP laptop 15t | $789.99 $589.99 from HP

Now this really is a bargain for a little laptop for home and work use. This has a whopping $200 off its price and is one of HP's best-sellers. And for good reason: it has all-day battery life, 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Nice.View Deal

4th of July sales - 4K TV deals

LG 70-inch 4K LED TV | $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

This is incredible value for a 4K TV of this size. As well as oozing LG's quality overall, this TV features ThinQ AI technology which enables your TV to become a smart home hub, working with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV | $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply, this is outstanding value. A solid 4K TV, of 50-inches in size for only $250 - even a year ago this would have seemed borderline-insane. Built-in Roku means it'll be a mean streaming machine for the likes of Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K TV | $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

A Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV for less than (by a penny, I know) $500!? Yes, please on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

4th of July sales - Apple tech

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 128GB | $429 $399.99 at Amazon

This is a nice little deal to kick things off in the Apple department with $30 off Apple's best-selling tablet. This is the Space Gray color and although there's a bit of a delay with stock, this price is worth waiting for. That extra capacity is extremely handy too. Want some other options? Check out our list of the best gaming tabletsView Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | $329.99 $279 at Amazon

However, you can go for the more modest version by getting $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad which is still a great offering at Amazon. This is for the Gold color that features a Retina display and has a long battery life to boot.View Deal

Apple AirPods | $159 $139 at Amazon

A wonderful offering on another Apple product which usually holds its value really well. It's not the biggest of discounts but $20 is a solid offering on these and makes it a great deal for those on the hunt for Apple's earbuds.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 | 35mm | $199 $169 at Amazon

Yeah, it's not the very latest version of the smartwatch, but this is an excellent one to get for Apple users wanting their first taste of that smartwatch tech. And at this price, it's a terrific deal, the likes of which is incredibly rare.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | 256GB | $1,149 $996 at Amazon

A great saving of $150 saving on one of the very best tablets going. It might be slightly older than the very latest models, but it's still a great quality slab. Absurd value.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 | $999 $899 at Amazon

This is a tremendous price for this year's iteration of the MacBook Air. Offering a nice way into the world of MacBooks that isn't the much more powerful and expensive Pro version, the Air machines really are great for work and home - oozing that Apple quality.

View Deal

4th of July sales - Amazon tech

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

One of the easiest and simplest - and nicest? - Amazon tech purchases to make, Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick for just $29.99. By the flick of a button or whisper of a voice common, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

A great hub for smart home tech, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is now reduced by twenty dollars and provides an awesome video and graphical-based augmentation to the Alexa devices we know and love.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot | $298.99 $189 at Amazon

Amazon's doorbells are some of the best smart ones going and usually demand a high price tag so getting a sizeable $70 off the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell plus a free 3rd generation Echo Dot is incredible value. View Deal