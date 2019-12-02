Listen up! The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is currently $40 off at Walmart

As far as proper Cyber Monday gaming headset deals go, this is a cracker. Over at Walmart right now, you can pick up the utterly excellent HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for just $59 – not bad for a set of cans usually worth roughly $100. Quality and value, and a really attractive price point all rolled into one.

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is fully compatible for PS4, Xbox One and PC, featuring incredibly comfortable ear cups and immersive 7.1 surround sound to help bring you closer to the game. With these around your ears you’ll be able to reliably hear every gunshot and grenade blast in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, as well as the sweeping score of, say, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in crystal clear audio quality.

What’s more, it’s easy to stay looking stylish during play sessions while wearing the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, thanks to the attractive Black and Deep Red design. Whether you’re looking for exquisite comfort, fully immersive audio or excellent style then you needn’t look further for a gaming headset that checks all the boxes. A $40 saving is also nothing to be sniffed at, so be sure to pick one up while stocks last if you’re in need.

The deals, offers and price reductions will keep coming in today and this week as part of a relentless surge of Cyber Monday game deals. Whatever you;re on the lookout for this week, if you missed something on Black Friday, or if you're always on the lookout for a bargain on gaming tech, we'll have you covered.

Scouring the web, we've herded some terrific deals already and you can find some of the retailers embracing the deals below.

