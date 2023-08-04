35-minute Pokemon Presents showcase announced for next week

A Pokemon Presents is airing next week on August 8, promising 35 minutes of brand-new reveals and announcements.

Just earlier today, August 4, The Pokemon Company announced its next blockbuster showcase. This Pokemon Presents showcase will offer us, as always, a look into what comes next for the mammoth worldwide franchise, and over a lengthy 35 minutes, no less. The showcase will be kicking off at 6 am PT/9 am ET/2 pm BST.

8月8日（火）22時から「Pokémon Presents」が配信決定！公式YouTubeチャンネルで約35分の放送予定だよ。ぜひチェックしてね！#ポケモンプレゼンツ #pokemonpresents pic.twitter.com/1qXurU9pvmAugust 4, 2023 See more

So what can we expect from the latest Pokemon Presents? For starters, we'll likely be getting another new look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC packs, which are still slated to be launching later this year. We did see a brief trailer for the two expansions earlier this year at a separate Nintendo showcase, but unfortunately that trailer didn't yield a release date.

This new presentation should give us a new look at Detective Pikachu 2, aka Detective Pikachu Returns. The long-gestating sequel will be finally coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year on October 6 after emerging from a lengthy period of radio silence earlier this year at a Nintendo Direct.

Aside from that, we should also get at least one trailer for Pokemon Horizons: The Series, the new Pokemon anime series which is picking up after the end of Ash and Pikachu's adventures. We previously got a lengthy sneak peek of the first episode, so the new Pokemon Presents may confirm when the series will begin airing for Western audiences.

Check out our upcoming Switch games guide for a look at all the other titles coming to Nintendo's console later this year.