This 11-minute sneak peek for the new Pokemon anime series is painfully relatable

We've got a brand new look at Pokemon Horizons: The Series, and it looks like an incredibly relatable anime.

Just below is nearly 11 minutes of the new Pokemon anime series, which despite being billed as a "sneak peek," is more like at least a third of the first episode. Opening the episode is newcomer protagonist Liko, picking up the baton from Ash Ketchum, and she's a bit of a stick in the mud.

Liko's sort of going through a bit of an existential crisis (I know, heavy for Pokemon). She has no friends at the new school she's setting off to, isn't much good at catching Pokemon, and isn't sure of her purpose in the wider world. Liko's seriously piling the pressure on herself.

The crucial issue here is Liko doesn't really know how to make conversation - she gets completely overwhelmed when meeting new people, and basically clams up. To top it all off, Sprigatito is partnered with our newcomer near the end of the sneak peek, and it isn't really one for listening to her instructions.

Liko's a bit of a walking disaster, but there's still plenty of time for our hero to turn things around. We already know Liko stumbles upon new creatures in Pokemon Horizons, the likes of which we haven't even seen in the games before, so rest assured that she's got some shining moments to look forward to away from school, at least.

We've still got the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero to look forward to in the near future for the last mainline games.