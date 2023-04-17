Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC will feature what looks like baby Terapagos

The Pokemon Company has given us another glimpse at the suspected Terapagos pre-evolution, but we still don't know much else about it.

Last week, the Pokemon anime teased a mysterious new Pokemon that looks a lot like upcoming Legendary Terapagos. The little critter made an appearance in the first episode of Pokemon Horizons: The Series, but important details about it, such as its name or type, are yet to be revealed. All we know is it's set to be added to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex when The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC releases later this year.

At least it's pretty much been confirmed that this Pokemon is related to Terapagos, as a new tweet from The Pokemon Company reads: "Its splendid aura is reminiscent of the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos."

A newly discovered Pokémon appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet! Its splendid aura is reminiscent of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but this Pokémon’s name and true nature are shrouded in mystery.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rOkwI8sFuvApril 17, 2023 See more

Although nothing is official yet, Pokemon fans have been hard at work theorizing who or what this turtle Pokemon really is. The replies to the tweet above are filled with speculation over its type, potential move set, and miscellaneous lore connections. Perhaps we'll get some more context in the next episode of the Pokemon anime, which is set to air in Japan on April 21, 2023.

Otherwise, it might be a long wait to see more of the 'Mon as Terapagos (as well as any of its relatives) won't be added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until the second half of the DLC, The Indigo Disk, releases in winter 2023, following The Teal Mask in the fall.