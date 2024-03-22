New Netflix sci-fi show with a great Rotten Tomatoes score gets a thumbs up from The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson

Netflix's new sci-fi show 3 Body Problem has had its fair share of positive reviews, but now it's got the seal of approval from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

"Three Body Problem is up now on Netflix," Johnson tweeted . "To see the ideas and images in Liu Cixin’s books realized on this scale and told this well is exciting… and if you’ve read the books you know the places this all ends up going, and it’s INSANE. Worth strapping in for the ride, I promise."

Johnson is an executive producer on the Netflix series, which was brought to the screen by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and True Blood writer Alexander Woo. It follows a group of scientists who must make sense of a world rapidly falling apart at the seams due to one single decision made 60 years earlier in post-Cultural Revolution China.

The showrunners have hopes for a second season, too – and beyond. "Well, there’s three novels in the trilogy," Woo told the Inside Total Film podcast . "The novels get longer and longer so I wouldn't say it maps out exactly to three. We have some really strong ideas about what to do in a season two, and then it’s a little hazier down the line. But we want to get to the end, we want to get to the end of the trilogy, and whether that's three or four, you know, or some other number."

All episodes of 3 Body Problem are streaming now on Netflix.