25 best superhero jumping on-points coming to comics this fall

Most comics readers are willing to admit that figuring out where to start can be daunting, especially for someone new to a particular publisher - like the Big Two, DC and Marvel - or a specific character, ala Wonder Woman or Captain America. With superheroes changing mantles, updating their costumes, and joining, then leaving teams regularly, it's sometimes confusing to navigate this world...

But far from impossible.

To help readers of all kinds, Newsarama has compiled 25 of the best superhero jumping on points releasing this fall, including new series debuts and new arcs in the middle of ongoing stories. Check out our full list below.

All Out Avengers #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

All-Out Avengers #1

Written by Derek Landy

Art by Greg Land

On sale September 7

Did you fall in love with The Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and simply can't wait for the next movie to get another fix? Well, maybe you should give All-Out Avengers a try. This brand new monthly book is designed to be the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old, dropping readers directly into the Avengers' most breathtaking missions.

With a roster including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, and Black Panther, All-Out Avengers launches straight into the action from the first panel – no experience, explanation, or lengthy backstory necessary. Each issue will pull you (and the Avengers) into a brand new adventure full of excitement and cosmic shenanigans. If you've always wanted to get involved with this world, All-Out Avengers #1 looks like the perfect place to do it.

Wonder Woman #791

(Image credit: DC)

Wonder Woman #791

Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad

Art by Marguerite Sauvage

On sale September 13

It's the beginning of a brand new era for Diana Prince, AKA Wonder Woman, as she faces the world all on her own. Wonder Woman #791 begins a new arc for the titular hero, who almost lost all of her friends in a bloody battle with new BBEG Villainy Inc. If Diana wants peace and the world isn't interested, what is she supposed to do next? A classic catfight with arch-nemesis Cheetah may remind Wonder Woman why she's a hero in the first place.

It can be hard to jump into an ongoing run with a legacy superhero like Wonder Woman, but DC's solicitation text for issue #791 suggests this may be the perfect entry point for new readers or even those who have fallen off the series and want to get back into it. Wonder Woman is released monthly by DC, and issue #791 kicks off a new story for Diana on September 13.

Midnight Suns #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Midnight Suns #1

Written by Ethan Sacks

Art by Luigi Zagaria

On sale September 14

Maybe you've never heard of Marvel Comics' original supernatural team the Midnight Sons, who are known for taking on vampires, demons, and other magical threats. But there's a good chance you've heard of Midnight Suns, the slightly differently named action strategy Marvel video game that's coming soon.

Well, that version of the team is also coming to comics with a brand new Midnight Suns #1 on September 12, ahead of the video game, with characters such as Wolverine of the X-Men, Agatha Harkness of the Disney Plus MCU streaming series WandaVision, and even the ultra-villainous Doctor Doom as their first big enemy.

If you want a taste of the horror-fueled action of the game while also dipping your toes in the world of Marvel Comics, there's no better bet than Midnight Suns #1. And if your eyes lit up when you read "Wolverine of the X-Men," you're in luck, as Marvel Comics promises October 26's Wolverine #26 as a "perfect jumping on point for new readers" if you're in the mood for a straight shot of solo Wolverine goodness.

Bloodshot Unleashed #1

(Image credit: Valiant Comics)

Bloodshot Unleashed #1

Written by Deniz Camp

Art by Jon Davis-Hunt

On sale September 21

Of the many characters Valiant Comics has introduced to the world since the '90s, few are more popular than Bloodshot. The nanotech-enhanced super-soldier has been the subject of several critically-acclaimed comic arcs, including a 2015 run by superstar writer and artist Jeff Lemire. Vin Diesel also played the character in a 2020 feature film.

Folks looking to get into the character will find a great starting point in September's Bloodshot Unleashed #1, which begins the monthly series. In the story, Bloodshot is a government-employed, nearly-immortal killing machine sent across the country to terminate rogue super soldiers with origins much like his own.

Bloodshot Unleashed will be the first mature-reader series ever put out by Valiant Comics. Artist Jon Davis-Hunt tells Newsarama , "It has allowed us to be really creative, not simply to 'shock' the reader, but more to choreograph moments and set-pieces that you simply couldn't normally do in a book."

Tim Drake: Robin #1

(Image credit: DC)

Tim Drake: Robin #1

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin

Art by Riley Rossmo

On sale September 27

Everyone's favorite Robin (is that controversial?) gets a new solo series starting this fall. Tim Drake has been through a lot recently, particularly when it comes to his personal life. Now, his boyfriend, Bernard, and everyone he cares about - including the Bat family - is in danger from a shadowy new villain who's been hounding Tim from afar. Tim also sets up shop in what DC describes as a "murder shack boat."

Whether you're a new Tim Drake fan who fell in love with the character through his recent coming-out story or an old fan who wants new stories starring the iconic Robin, Tim Drake: Robin #1 is the ideal jumping-on point from a creative team that's made major changes to the character and his trajectory in the DC Universe. Following its debut on September 27, this new ongoing series will hit shelves monthly from DC.

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades 2022

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades 2022

Written by Fabian Nicieza, Alex Segura, Edgar Delgado, and more

Art by Paco Medina and more

On sale September 28

Arriving just in time for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, Marvel's Voices Comunidades is a one-shot anthology comic featuring a variety of stories that highlight both creators and characters of Hispanic and Latin descent.

The Marvel's Voices series of one-shots are usually jam-packed full of lighthearted and heartfelt stories that are perfect for introducing readers to particular corners of the Marvel Universe, often showcasing lesser-known characters.

If you want a quick, easy-to-read, entertaining collection of stories to show you what the Marvel Universe and its heroes are all about, Marvel's Voices: Comunidades has exactly what you're after.

Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1

(Image credit: DC)

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1

Written by Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Carmine Di Giandomenico

Backup art by Francesco Francavilla

On sale October 4

If you take the Joker out of Gotham, turns out all hell breaks loose. Picking up immediately after Commissioner Jim Gordon delivered him to a Texan safe house in the finale of his most recent ongoing series (opens in new tab), the Clown Prince of Crime is on a spree across the United States. And while the Joker is joyriding, another DC vigilante will have their loyalties tested.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 launches a brand new story for one of Batman's oldest foes, making it the perfect jumping-on point for any reader. Once the series debuts in October from DC, it will have a monthly release schedule.

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1

(Image credit: DC)

Static: Shadows of Dakota #1

Written by Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala

Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey

On sale October 4

Milestone Media's flagship hero, Static AKA Virgil Hawkins, tackles a new threat in Shadows of Dakota. The series serves as a direct sequel to Static: Season One (opens in new tab), which saw Static and his friends successfully stop black market prison operations in Dakota. Now, the villain Ebon goes on an underworld killing spree in the search for his brother, and Static has to stop it before someone else gets hurt.

Whether or not you read Static: Season One, Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 is a great jumping-off point for new fans and old. And if you like what you read, perhaps you'll revisit some of Static's older adventures, too. Static: Shadows of Dakota debuts in October from DC, and will have a monthly release schedule.

Rogue Sun #7

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Rogue Sun #7

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Abel

On sale October 5

Image Comics’ Massive-Verse is one of the best-selling non-Marvel, non-DC superhero universes in comics right now, but getting into it can be daunting. With titles like Radiant Black, The Dead Lucky, and Supermassive all feeding into the connected storylines, it's difficult to know exactly where to start. That’s why we’re recommending Rogue Sun #7, which begins a brand new arc.

Rogue Sun follows Dylan Siegel, the heir to the titular superhero identity, who takes up the mantle when his estranged father is murdered. The first six-issue arc saw Dylan’s journey into accepting the role, and issue #7 will begin with Dylan having fully taken on the title, finding his own way to protect the world from the supernatural threats it faces.

But Dylan won’t be the only person accepting the role of Rogue Sun. Joining him will be, well, you. The reader. Newsarama has singled out this issue not just because it begins a new arc, but because it's a choose-your-own-adventure comic, in which you become Rogue Sun along with Dylan and work together to defeat a time-manipulating supervillain.

Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man #1

Written by Dan Slott

Art by Mark Bagley

On sale October 5

Spider-Man is often considered Marvel's flagship character - its mascot, in a way. So much so that he's the character Marvel and Disney put right beside Mickey Mouse on some special edition comics from D23 Expo 2022. Maybe you love Spider-Man - especially Into the Spider-Verse - but the talk of his recent 60th anniversary in comics makes it seem daunting to start reading his adventures.

Fortunately for you, Marvel Comics has a new Spider-Man #1 comic debuting on October 5 from two legendary Spider-Man creators: writer Dan Slott, who has written more Spider-Man comics than anyone else and who created the original Spider-Verse concept, and artist Mark Bagley, who has been drawing the wall-crawler since the '90s.

And if you're looking for a way to dip your toes in the long-established Spider-Man storylines that are currently going on in the mainstream Marvel Universe, December will bring a one-shot titled Spider-Man/X-Men: The Dark Web Alpha #1, which will start an upcoming Spider-Man/X-Men crossover story, titled 'The Dark Web'.

Batman Incorporated #1

(Image credit: DC)

Batman Incorporated #1

Written by Ed Brisson

Art by John Timms

On sale October 11

In 2020, writer James Tynion IV introduced a new character called Ghost-Maker to the Batman mythos. He's a vigilante just like Bruce Wayne, and even has ties to Batman's past – but the two aren't really friends or enemies. They're something in between. And now, Ghost-Maker will lead his own team as they attempt to solve the murder of someone both he and Batman know from their recent past, which means the crime could be a message of some kind.

If you haven't met Ghost-Maker yet, now is the perfect opportunity – especially if you're also interested in learning more about Batman's history and life in Gotham. This series is also a great jumping-on point for murder-mystery fans. Batman Incorporated #1 will hit shelves October 11 and follow a monthly release schedule.

Wakanda #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Wakanda #1

Written by Stephanie Williams and Evan Narcisse

Art by Paco Medina and Natacha Bustos

On sale October 11

If you're like us, you can't get enough of the Black Panther and his home kingdom of Wakanda, be it in movies, games, or especially comic books. If so, Marvel Comics has you covered in October, with the start of a new five-issue limited series titled simply Wakanda, which goes on sale ahead of the November release of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rather than focusing on T'Challa himself directly, each issue of Wakanda will tell a self-contained story about another citizen of Wakanda, starting with T'Challa's sister Shuri in Wakanda #1.

With different characters getting the spotlight in each issue, along with the inclusion of a second feature telling the tale of one of the many Black Panthers from Wakanda's past, the Wakanda limited series is a perfect entry point to gain access to the secretive nation and its wealth of stories. It's also double the stories for your dollar.

Hellboy in Love #1

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Hellboy in Love #1

Written by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden

Art by Matt Smith

On sale October 12

Getting into just the character of Hellboy can seem like a massive undertaking, to say nothing of the vast and interwoven Mignolaverse. Do you start with Hellboy’s childhood in the Young Hellboy series? His future detailed in Hellboy in Hell? His many, many adventures with his occult detective team in multiple Hellboy & the B.P.R.D. limited series?

While everyone who gets into the character is going to do so a little differently, Newsarama recommends starting with this fall’s Hellboy in Love. The series follows the eponymous monster hunter on the trail of some mystical artifacts stolen by a cadre of goblins. Along the way he’ll meet archaeologist Anastacia and, as the title suggests, sparks will fly.

Hellboy in Love #1 is labeled Goblin Night, Part 1 of 2. The series is five issues, which suggests that Hellboy’s whirlwind romance will last beyond the battle with the goblins and into another paranormal adventure, perhaps tying into a previous Hellboy storyline. Whatever happens, we can be sure Hellboy in Love will explore several corners of the Mignolaverse, which is why Newsarama recommends this monthly-release paranormal romantic drama as a great jumping-on point.

The Flash #787

(Image credit: DC)

The Flash #787

Written by Jeremy Adams

Art by Fernando Pasarin and Matt Ryan

On sale October 18

After Wally West and the Flash family complete their quest to find Barry Allen during Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, it seems like there may be a chance for Wally, his wife Linda, and their kids to spend some quality time together. Given recent status changes for Linda, it's especially important now, but a new alien who wants to wrestle will take up most of Barry's time...

It may seem foolish to jump into The Flash while the Dark Crisis event is ongoing, but issue #787 seems like a "bottle episode" that isn't necessarily connected to what's happening elsewhere in the DC Universe. This gives new readers, or readers who have fallen off and want to get back in, the opportunity to get familiar with the characters and check out the overall vibe of the book. If it hooks you, you can keep reading each month without getting too lost.

Punchline: The Gotham Game #1

(Image credit: DC)

Punchline: The Gotham Game #1

Written by Tini Howard and Blake Howard

Art by Gleb Melnikov

On sale October 25

Punchline, AKA Alexis Kaye, has been freed from prison and is out for blood. She wants to become Gotham's new queen of crime, and none of her enemies will stand in her way as long as she has the backing of her Royal Flush Gang. Now that she's a fully-fledged member of the Legion of Doom, she's got power on her side – but she also made a lot of people really angry before her jail sentence.

Punchline was introduced in 2020 as a new fling for the Joker, and now she's doing her own thing. That makes Punchline: The Gotham Game #1 the perfect jumping-on point for the character, as she navigates her way back into Gotham and tries to claim her empire. If you've been skeptical of Punchline because of how she was positioned as the next Harley Quinn, now's your opportunity to give her a real shot in this monthly series.

House of Slaughter #10

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

House of Slaughter #10

Written by James Tynion IV and Sam Johns

Art by Letizia Cadonici

On sale October 26

It's hard not to feel bad for the residents of the House of Slaughter. The first arc of House of Slaughter followed Something is Killing the Children character Aaron Slaughter as he hunted the first man he ever loved. In the process, he questioned and even rebelled against the monster-hunting organization that raised him.

The second arc switched its focus to Edwin Slaughter, a keeper of records within the organization, whose entire life was spent with his nose in a book. That all changed when Edwin was sent to find a creature that even the order thought was extinct, plunging Edwin into a world he’d only ever experienced in books.

Picking up the story after the investigation, House of Slaughter #10 promises to continue exploring Edwin’s life and the mythology of the world of Something is Killing the Children. Will Edwin discover truths about the world and himself that, like Aaron, will put him at odds with the House of Slaughter? This new arc of the monthly series from Boom! Studios is a perfect jumping-on point for horror fans.

Deadpool #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Deadpool #1

Written by Alyssa Wong

Art by Martin Coccolo

On sale November 2

Everybody knows Deadpool. The so-called 'Merc With a Mouth' is the star of two blockbuster films, in which fan-favorite actor Ryan Reynolds has brought a version of the character to life who is pretty darn close to exactly what it's like to read Deadpool comics. Which means that if the last few years without a Deadpool movie have you jonesing for more hilariously inappropriate action, comic books are exactly what you need.

And now is the perfect time to jump into Deadpool comics, as November 2 will bring a new Deadpool #1 from writer Alyssa Wong with art from rising star artist Martin Coccolo (recently named as one of Marvel Comics' 'Stormbreakers' artists to watch out for in 2023). In the new Deadpool #1, the super-assassin is hired to take down a big-name Marvel supervillain - though who that is hasn't been revealed. That means you'll get a bit of a crash course in the Marvel Universe along with some much-needed Deadpool fun.

WildC.A.T.s #1

(Image credit: dc)

WildC.A.T.s #1

Written by Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Stephen Segovia

On sale November 8

It's been more than a decade since DC launched a WildC.A.T.s ongoing, and the new series from writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Stephen Segovia will not only introduce readers to Cole 'Grifter' Cash but also the 'Cats and the classic villain the Court of Owls. Grifter leads a team of operatives for the HALO Corporation to secretly gather elite scientists, but 'Cats leader Voic has other plans – and when the 'Cats meet the Court, Owls assassin Talon and Zealot AKA Wildstorm battle it out.

Since this is the first WildC.A.T.s series to hit shelves in years, it's the perfect jumping-on point for readers who want to return to this iconic team or for new readers who want to know what all the fandom is about. WildC.A.T.s #1 will hit shelves November 8 and follow a monthly release schedule.

Fantastic Four #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Fantastic Four #1

Written by Ryan North

Art by Iban Coello

On sale November 9

You've likely been hearing about the Fantastic Four coming to the MCU for a while now, probably even more after their solo movie was officially announced back during San Diego Comic-Con. But who are they really - especially since everyone says the movies that have been made so far are nothing like the comics? If you've been asking yourself this, Marvel Comics has the perfect answer to your question.

Kicking off November 9, writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello are launching a brand new Fantastic Four #1, with a focus on telling stories designed to intimately introduce readers to all the members of the Fantastic Four - even those who have never picked up an FF comic before. There's not a better bet than that for getting in on the ground floor of the Fantastic Four in comics and getting to know the real, comic book FF before they appear in the MCU.

Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1

(Image credit: DC)

Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1

Written by Josh Trujillo

Art by Adrian Gutierrez

On sale November 22

Jaime Reyes, AKA the Blue Beetle, has a lot to juggle. He's both a senior in high school and a superhero, and mostly those two parts of his world don't overlap - until they do. Blue Beetle: Graduation Day begins at the eponymous event when a message from the Reach throws off Jaime's connection to scarab, Khaji Dai, which is a big problem... And no one will leave him alone about his future plans, either, which isn't helping his stress levels.

If none of that sounds familiar, don't worry: Blue Beetle - Graduation Day #1 will introduce you to this iconic DC character (who may appear on the silver screen eventually) and take you on a six-issue journey with interesting villains and great action. Starting in November, it will have a monthly release.

Justice Society of America #1

(Image credit: DC)

Justice Society of America #1

Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Mikel Janín

On sale November 22

DC has announced a "new Golden Age" helmed by the Justice Society of America, a team that also features in the Black Adam movie. When a long-lost JSA hero enters the current DC Universe with a dire warning about a villain who's invading the team's history, the newly-formed JSA will have to defeat them. But it's not that simple, as only the Time Masters understand the full scope of what's happening.

Whether you're intrigued by the JSA because of the Black Adam movie or a long-time fan who's missed seeing the team in regular comics, Justice Society of America #1 is a perfect jumping-on point to meet the characters, get involved in this new mystery, and discover what the Time Masters are doing. This series debuts in November and will have a monthly release schedule from DC.

Kamen Rider Zero-One #1

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Kamen Rider Zero-One #1

Written by Brandon Easton

Art by Hendry Prasetya

On sale November 23

Kamen Rider, the motorcycle-riding, insect-themed superhero, was first introduced in 1971. Since then, the character (and legacy characters with the same title) have been the focus of television shows, movies, anime, and manga.

However, if you’ve gotten most of your entertainment from western media, there’s a chance you’re missing out on the Kamen Rider franchise. But don’t worry, Titan Comics has you covered this Thanksgiving when it releases Kamen Rider Zero-One #1, which follows Aruto Hiden and his robotic sidekick as they take on the mysterious supervillain Ragnarok.

Kamen Rider Zero-One is set in the same universe as the television show of the same name, which is currently airing in Japan. So not only is the book a great way to get into the superhero’s adventures on the page, but also on the small screen. If you’re looking for a way to get into a story that’s lasted over 50 years, we think that’s a pretty great way to start.

The Invincible Iron Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Invincible Iron Man #1

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Juan Frigeri

On sale December 7

Tony Stark may be dead in the MCU, but he's alive and well in comic books. And in December, he's getting a whole new series launching with a new Invincible Iron Man #1 from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Fregeri. In the new Invincible Iron Man series, Tony Stark will face a veritable army of supervillain assassins in a story that digs into what happens when Iron Man hits rock bottom.

In other words, it's Tony Stark at his best: trying to solve a seemingly unsolvable problem, and proving that there's no superpower stronger than the ingenuity it takes to be Iron Man. If you're a fan of Tony Stark and you're missing his presence in movies, comic books have the answer in the form of December's Iron Man #1.

Monica Rambeau: Photon #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Monica Rambeau: Photon #1

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Michael Sta. Maria

On sale in December

Monica Rambeau is a growing presence in the MCU, with an important supporting role in the Disney Plus MCU streaming series WandaVision and a starring role alongside Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan in the upcoming film The Marvels. And in December, she's getting her very first solo comic book series from writer Eve L. Ewing and artist Michael Sta. Maria, which explores the depths of her incredible power to harness almost any type of energy imaginable.

Monica Rambeau: Photon #1 is a perfect comic book for anyone who loves the cosmic side of Marvel, and who wants to get an intimate portrait of the title character Monica Rambeau before she becomes even more important in the MCU.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur #1

Written by Jordan Ifuego

Art by Alba Glez

On sale in December

There's an old saying that comics are for kids, but as we've shown on this list, that's not always true. Even in the world of superheroes, there's plenty of material geared toward adults. But some comics are definitely for kids - in the very best way. If your ideal comic book is one that you can share with and laugh at with your own kids, December's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur #1 is the perfect pick.

Moon Girl and her sidekick Devil Dinosaur - a literal T-Rex with whom Moon Girl shares a special bond - will star in a new title that will be on sale in time for the premiere of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur's upcoming Disney Channel cartoon. That means you can get a double dose of fun, family sci-fi adventure rooted in the kind of adults-and-kids-laughing-together jokes of something like The Muppets with all the comic book superhero-iness you expect from Marvel.

