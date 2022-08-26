Wally pulls a Fabio for the Flash 2022 Annual

Linda Park-West may have superpowers now, but that doesn't mean she's ready to give up her dream of being a novelist. And in The Flash 2022 Annual #1, she reveals to her husband Wally that she's scared of how her powers might change things… especially since they've hardly had any time together as of late.

But as they both admit, sometimes, that's just life.

The Flash 2022 Annual #1 is written by Jeremy Adams, illustrated by Sergio Acuña, colored by Matt Herms, and lettered by Justin Birch. In a preview released by DC, Linda and Wally talk about her powers – of which he's shocked to learn he's not the first person she told – and then her first book, a romance novel with what Wally describes as "pretty incredible" cover art.

See the preview below, including the cover and first page of Linda's novel, titled 'Best-Laid Plans.'

With the ongoing Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event and the Flash family's quest to find Barry Allen, plus Linda suddenly and mysteriously getting powers of her own as she transitions from being a journalist to being a published prose writer, the Wests are going through a lot.

The Flash 2022 Annual #1 takes place after Barry Allen is found, and it's a much-needed moment of reconnection. The oversized issue goes on sale August 30.

