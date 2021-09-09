24 may "potentially" return to the small screen

Jack Bauer may be making a comeback as 24 might return to our screens.

"There’s still a possibility, there’s still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear," Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president, told Deadline. "There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening."

The show saw Kiefer Sutherland play counter-terrorist agent Bauer, who works at a fictional counter-terrorism unit in Los Angeles. Each season consisted of 24 episodes, with each episode covering one hour of action during one day of Bauer's life (and no, that didn't mean eight episodes just showed Sutherland asleep, Big Brother-style). This was emphasized by a clock being displayed prominently on-screen throughout the show. 24 was known for its cliffhangers and ethical dilemmas – Bauer operates with a "means justify the ends" approach to his missions.

The show ran for eight seasons between 2001 and 2010 and won several awards over the course of its run, including Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes and Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys. A spin-off, 24: Legacy, aired for one season in 2001. It followed the same format as the original series, but starred Corey Hawkins as an ex-Army Ranger.

Since 24 ended, Sutherland played a main role in the political thriller series Designated Survivor. He's also appeared in movies including the psychological horror Flatliners.