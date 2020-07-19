21 years after release, Worms Armageddon gets 370 fixes and 61 new features

Worms developer Team17 has just announced new content for Worms Armageddon… 21 years after the turn-based tactics game was first released.

The patch – which has reportedly been in development for over seven years – "includes 370 fixes, 45 changes, and 61 new features".

"It's been 21 years and they're still fighting!" developer Team17 says in the video description of a new teaser (thanks, Digital Trends ) that shows off the new features in their glory. "Jump into Worms Armageddon now and enjoy a whole host of improvements and additions in a free new update that includes CPU in online matches, expanded scheme options, further localisation, and additional compatibility."

"Worms Armageddon version 3.8 is finally released!" the team said on its Steam page . "It’s been a long time coming, and we hope you’ll enjoy all the features, changes, and bug fixes that made it into this update."

The update includes 70 new scheme options for match customisation, improved frame rate, windowed mode, enhancements for streaming, and translation to seven new languages – Finnish, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish – with four more reportedly "on the way".

"Our thanks go to all the hardworking members of the Worms Armageddon community who helped make this update a reality. And for the full list of what’s new, check the Update Documentation included with this update!"

Team 17 also recently announced a new Worms game is coming in 2020 , just in time for the original game's 25th anniversary.