We're getting a new Worms game this year

Team 17 has announced a new Worms game is coming in 2020, just in time for the original game's 25th anniversary. Check out the teaser trailer below.

While we don't get much regarding gameplay in this trailer, it's certainly clear that the latest Worms game is going to set itself apart from those that came before it - a worm literally destroys a TV showing a montage of all the old games. A Tweet from the Team 17 account suggests there will be "new ways to play" but we've got no details other than that.

And "new ways to play" isn't exactly a hard promise to keep - the Worms franchise may offer turn-based artillery games, but it has repeatedly reinvented itself throughout its lengthy history. 1995's Worms introduced the concept of worm on worm violence, but each game in the series has felt unique. In 2003, Worms 3D brought the characters into a three-dimensional world and spawned a series within the series before returning to 2D in 2006. At one point, we almost got a Worms karting game called Worms Battle Rally. The latest game, Worms W.M.D. dropped in 2016 with redesigned characters and gameplay that greatly resemble Worms Armageddon.

The possibilities for the next Worms title are endless, and Team 17 says the latest updates will be posted to their social media accounts. The official Worms Twitter account posted the same teaser trailer, with the caption "Things are getting real in 2020". Please don't give us hyper-realistic worms, I don't think I could stomach it.