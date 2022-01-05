2-player board game 7 Wonders Duel falls to a stupidly low price with almost 50% off

2-player board game 7 Wonders Duel has had a massive discount at Amazon, dropping by 48% in price; it's now $17.88 instead of the usual MSRP of $34.99.

This is the lowest price you can expect for 7 Wonders Duel outside of sales season. We've dug into the numbers and, aside from a record low over 2021's Black Friday board game deals (where it hit $14.49), this is the cheapest the 2-player board game has been for years. Indeed, it normally sits at around $24 on average and doesn't dip much below $19 at the best of times.

As a streamlined version of the full 7 Wonders (which has also been reduced at Amazon by a slightly more modest 28%), Duel takes the original's strategic gameplay and pares it down so that a couple can play it instead. Considering how the standard 7 Wonders requires a minimum of three players, that's a welcome . Plus, it's not a compromise either. 7 Wonders Duel is one of the better board games for 2 players, so picking it up while it's this affordable is a very good call - you probably won't get a better opportunity.

