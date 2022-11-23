1899 creators address season 2 plans – and how they want Netflix show to end

Netflix’s latest mystery sci-fi series 1899 has viewers hooked trying to work out what’s really going on. The eight-part show is set on a mysterious steamship called Kerberos and follows a group of European migrants traveling from London to New York for a new life.

However, everything is not what it seems in the thriller from the creators of Dark, with plenty of revelations about what’s really going on throughout the first season. The mysteries don't end there either with several questions still unanswered as the credits roll on episode eight.

Viewers will already be wondering whether the show will be continuing into a second season. While Netflix hasn't decided on the future of the show yet, showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have shared their plans beyond season one – and their ideal show length.

"What we constantly do is play with expectations," Friese told IndieWire (opens in new tab). "You read a code and you expect something and you feel safe in that. You think you figured it out. We're breaking that expectation, and then hopefully giving you a satisfactory answer. At least at the end of season three, but hopefully already during the very first season."

Odar continued: "We are giving a big answer in episode seven in season one. It's not a constant, 'Yeah, we fool you' and then you see it in season three. Season one is about establishing a big theme, a big thing. Let’s see if there's a season two, and then we'll start playing with that theme, and have a resolution ideally in third season. Again it's, like Dark, meant to be told in three seasons."

1899 has already proved very popular, overtaking The Crown on Netflix's top 10. However, Netflix usually waits a few months before deciding on the renewal status of its shows.

So while we wait and see what's next for the drama, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to stream now.