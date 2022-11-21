1899 is Netflix's new number one show, overtaking The Crown season 5

There's a new number one show on Netflix – 1899 has dethroned The Crown season 5 for the top spot. The series is the latest offering from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the cult classic Dark, which aired on Netflix between 2017 and 2020.

The new mystery horror series was released on the streamer on November 17 and follows the fateful voyage of the Kerberos, a steamship heading from Europe to New York on the cusp of the 20th Century. The multi-language features an international ensemble cast including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Isabella Wei, and Jonas Bloquet.

The Crown season 5 dropped on the platform on November 9 and was viewed for over 107 million hours following its premiere. The show made it to the top 10 in 88 countries and the number one spot in 37 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia.

The new season covers the events of the '90s and sees Imelda Staunton take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce takes over as Prince Philip, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. The events of the new episodes include Charles and Diana's divorce, a fire at Windsor Castle, and Diana's controversial Panorama interview.

All episodes of 1899 and The Crown season 5 are now streaming on Netflix. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.