10 years later, Dark Souls 2 is finally playable at 120fps thanks to modders

It's been a whole ten years since Dark Souls 2 arrived on the scene, and thanks to some modding magic, fans can finally enjoy the Soulslike sequel at a higher framerate.

DS2FrameUnlimiter launched yesterday, March 13, and allows the definitive version of Dark Souls 2, Scholar of the First Sin, to be played at 120fps and beyond. According to its description on NexusMods, it disables the game's default frame limiter while fixing the speedup issues that usually occur when the frame rate goes beyond the 60fps cap.

As the mod's creator, emoose, explains, your health and stamina drain (and regen) should now match with the 60fps version, and weapons don't appear to degrade any faster than they normally would. Elements such as jump height and speed, as well as cloth physics, should also behave the same across different framerates.

The modder does stress, though, that DS2FrameUnlimiter is currently a work in progress, and "there could still be other things in the game with their speed tied to framerate." It's also worth noting that this mod is currently only playable in offline mode, while the modder assesses its impact on multiplayer. They propose that it could be implemented at a later date, once they're sure that "it's not going to ruin online for anyone."

The result is certainly impressive, and with Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree not arriving until June, there's plenty of time for Soulslike fans to jump back into the world of Dark Souls and give this underrated follow-up another go.

In our Dark Souls 2 review, we described it as "an incredible game" that demands focus and rewards perseverance. "You will die many times in many ways, but push on and you'll find this to be an excellent sequel that not only captures the essence of the original, but is a memorable experience in its own right."

As we've recently discovered, FromSoftware's devs don't like using "Souls series" to describe Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne.